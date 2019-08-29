NFL Alumni and Peirce College Join Forces to Expand Access to Bachelor’s Degree Completion and Graduate Programs

/EIN News/ -- Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFL Alumni and Peirce College are partnering to provide career-focused undergraduate degree completion and graduate programs for retired NFL players, coaches, cheerleaders and their spouses.

“We are thrilled to partner with Peirce College,” said NFL Alumni CEO Beasley Reece. “This partnership is a great opportunity for former players to complete or advance their education and improve their career opportunities.”

Members and employees of NFL Alumni now have expanded access to affordable, flexible degree programs and certificates designed for working adults and personalized degree completion pathways that maximize transfer credits, professional and military training and other college-level knowledge that has been acquired outside of the classroom.

“Peirce is an excellent fit for the members and staff of NFL Alumni, especially those who entered the league before finishing their bachelor’s degree,” said Dr. Mary Ellen Caro, president and CEO of Peirce College. “Our programs prepare NFL Alumni members and employees for a new career or to advance in their current profession without sacrificing their personal or professional responsibilities.”

In addition to courses, degree programs and certificates, NFL Alumni members and employees gain exclusive access to Peirce College’s career advancement training and returning to learning resources to help members grow their careers.

About NFL Alumni



NFL Alumni, a non-profit organization founded in 1967, is comprised of former NFL players, coaches, staffers, cheerleaders, spouses, and associate members whose mission is to serve, assist and inform former players and their families. The NFL Alumni offers a variety of medical, financial, and social programs to help members lead healthy, productive and connected lives, as well as community initiatives under its “Caring for Kids” programs. Pro Football Legends is the commercial marketing arm of the NFL Alumni. For more information, please visit www.nflalumni.org.

About Peirce College

Established in 1865, Peirce College is Philadelphia’s leading senior private, nonprofit college for adults and a pioneer in online education and leveraging technology in higher education. Today, Peirce continues its tradition of serving the unique needs of working adults through career-focused online and on-campus programs that provide students with academic excellence, flexibility and personalized support. Peirce offers associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs taught by faculty who are leaders in their respective fields. Learn more at www.peirce.edu.

Michael Gaimari NFL Alumni 973-241-5156 michael.gaimari@nflalumni.org



