Couchbase Named to Constellation ShortList for Hybrid- and Cloud-Friendly NoSQL Stores in Q3 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — August 29, 2019— Couchbase, the creator of the enterprise-class, multicloud to edge NoSQL database, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Hybrid- and Cloud-Friendly NoSQL Stores in Q3 2019. The technology vendors and service providers included in the Constellation ShortList offer the key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

Developed as an alternative to traditionally inflexible relational databases, Couchbase architected a SQL-compatible NoSQL database for today’s data-intensive web, mobile and IoT applications. Couchbase’s cloud-native geo-distributed JSON document-oriented database and key-value store provides unmatched developer agility and manageability, as well as unparalleled performance at any scale. And with cross datacenter replication (XDCR) technology, as well as the Autonomous Operator for Kubernetes, Couchbase provides cloud interoperability, giving developers the freedom to pick any cloud.





“Couchbase is honored to be recognized again on the Constellation ShortList™ for Hybrid- and Cloud-Friendly NoSQL Stores,” said Scott Anderson, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Business Operations at Couchbase. “Worldwide, the most successful digital transformation initiatives are being built on flexible, scalable, cloud-native databases that are helping enterprises accelerate the innovation of their business-critical applications. Being named to the Constellation ShortList™is great recognition of our work in enabling digital transformation by helping our customers innovate in the cloud.”





“In our experience working on tens of thousands of vendor selections, we’ve learned that no two organizations have the same requirements. We cut through the clutter and marketing hype and present the top offerings in each of our coverage areas. These vendors have battle tested solutions that our analysts have vetted and approved,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research.





Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The portfolio is frequently updated every six months with the rapidly changing market conditions.





Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase provides an enterprise-class, multicloud to edge database that offers the robust capabilities required for business-critical applications on a highly scalable and available platform. Couchbase is built on open standards, combining the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, to simplify the transition from mainframe and relational databases.





Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, American Express, Carrefour, Cisco, Comcast/Sky, Disney, eBay, LinkedIn, Marriott, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.





Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

