Okta Names Carahsoft Their 2019 Public Sector Partner of the Year

Carahsoft Honored for Third Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp ., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced that it has been named the 2019 Public Sector Partner of the Year by Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The award was presented at the annual Partner Summit during Oktane19 .



“At Okta, our partners are fundamental in helping us to become the identity standard. Carahsoft continues to perform at a high level to support our growth in the public sector,” said Patrick McCue, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partners, Okta. “Their marketing and sales teams have been crucial to spreading awareness and adoption of Okta’s solutions, and we look forward to our future collaborations.”

Carahsoft has served as an Okta reseller and distribution partner in the public sector since 2016, providing proactive marketing and sales efforts while also developing new relationships among mutual Carahsoft and Okta channel partners.

“During the past three years, we’ve worked to accelerate our activities around Okta, and we are proud to receive this award in recognition of our success,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Emerging Cybersecurity Solutions. “Our Okta team here at Carahsoft works to promote growth for Okta and their channel partners, and we look forward to carrying this momentum through 2019 and beyond.”

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector market with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and additional channel partners. In 2018, the company booked more than $5 billion in sales and expanded its team to include more than 1,000 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as a master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Okta, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com



