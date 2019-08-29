CFIQ Announces 2019-2020 Board Appointments and Elects Johanne Blanchard as Chair

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2019-2020 Board of Governors of the Conseil des fonds d’investissement du Québec (CFIQ) announced today that Johanne Blanchard, Vice-President and Legal Counsel, IG Wealth Management, has been elected Chair.



“I am honoured to be elected as Chair and I look forward to leading CFIQ’s stakeholder collaborations to achieve optimal public policy that helps investors achieve their financial goals,” said Ms. Blanchard.

The Board of Governors, which was elected by CFIQ members last month, has also elected Eric Hallé, Regional Vice-President, Eastern Canada, Dynamic Funds, as its Second Vice Chair. Paul Bourque, President and CEO, Investment Funds Institute of Canada, remains on the Board as ex-officio First Vice Chair. All appointments will take effect on September 1, 2019.

CFIQ’s Governors extend their thanks to Stéphane Blanchette, Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Investia Financial Services, for his valuable services as Chair for the last three years. Mr. Blanchette remains on the Board as a Governor.

About CFIQ

CFIQ is the Quebec voice of The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC). IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers and distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

