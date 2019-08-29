Smoked Meats Market 2019 Global Major Suppliers Analysis, Income, Trends and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoked Meats Market 2019
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Smoked Meats Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smoked Meats Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Smoked meat is a method of preparing red meat (and fish) which originates in prehistory. Its purpose is to preserve these protein-rich foods, which would otherwise spoil quickly, for long periods. There are two mechanisms for this preservation: dehydration and the antibacterial properties of phenols and other chemicals in the absorbed smoke. In modern days, the enhanced flavor of smoked foods makes them a delicacy in many cultures.
Smoked Meat industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and Europe. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 32.92% of the total value of global Smoked Meat. WH Group is the world leading manufacturer in global Smoked Meat market with the market share of 10.18% in 2015.
Compared to 2014, Smoked Meat market managed to increase sales by 1.91% to 32.34 Billion USD worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Smoked Meat performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
WH Group
Hormel
Yunrun Group
Fratelli Beretta SpA
Columbus Foods
Peer Foods Group, Inc.
Kayem Foods, Inc.
Parma
Falls Brand and Independent Meat Company
Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats, Inc.
Prime Smoked
Schwartz
Market size by Product
Fish
Pork
Beef
Poultry
Others
Market size by End User
Hotel & Restaurant
Barbecue
Personal
Others
Market size by Region
Key Stakeholders
Smoked Meats Manufacturers
Smoked Meats Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Smoked Meats Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Smoked Meats Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Smoked Meats Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Fish
1.4.3 Pork
1.4.4 Beef
1.4.5 Poultry
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Smoked Meats Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Hotel & Restaurant
1.5.3 Barbecue
1.5.4 Personal
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Smoked Meats Market Size
2.1.1 Global Smoked Meats Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Smoked Meats Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Smoked Meats Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Smoked Meats Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Smoked Meats Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 WH Group
11.1.1 WH Group Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 WH Group Smoked Meats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 WH Group Smoked Meats Products Offered
11.1.5 WH Group Recent Development
11.2 Hormel
11.2.1 Hormel Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Hormel Smoked Meats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Hormel Smoked Meats Products Offered
11.2.5 Hormel Recent Development
11.3 Yunrun Group
11.3.1 Yunrun Group Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Yunrun Group Smoked Meats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Yunrun Group Smoked Meats Products Offered
11.3.5 Yunrun Group Recent Development
11.4 Fratelli Beretta SpA
11.4.1 Fratelli Beretta SpA Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Fratelli Beretta SpA Smoked Meats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Fratelli Beretta SpA Smoked Meats Products Offered
11.4.5 Fratelli Beretta SpA Recent Development
11.5 Columbus Foods
11.5.1 Columbus Foods Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Columbus Foods Smoked Meats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Columbus Foods Smoked Meats Products Offered
11.5.5 Columbus Foods Recent Development
11.6 Peer Foods Group, Inc.
11.6.1 Peer Foods Group, Inc. Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Peer Foods Group, Inc. Smoked Meats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Peer Foods Group, Inc. Smoked Meats Products Offered
11.6.5 Peer Foods Group, Inc. Recent Development
Continued….
