Global Energy Drinks Market to Reach $86.01 Billion by 2026 at 7.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for energy drinks due to its looked-for effects such improved memory and fast recovery along with increased prominence among young generation and inclination toward organic energy drinks are expected to boost the growth of the global energy drinks market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global energy drinks market accounted for $53.01 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $86.01 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Increased demand for energy drinks as it offers various desirable effects such as improved memory, fast recovery and increased prominence among young generation have propelled the growth of the global energy drinks market. However, presence of alternatives including green tea and ginger root tea hinders the market growth. On the contrary, inclination of consumers toward organic energy drinks is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5315

The global energy drinks market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into alcoholic and nonalcoholic. The non-alcoholic energy drink segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the market. The segment accounted for more than half of the market, owing to increased popularity among teenagers due to rise in health consciousness. Moreover, the segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the market is divided into kids, teenagers, and adults. The adult segment held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market and is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the study period, owing to surge in trend among the adult population of corporates and athletes who need energy drinks for an addition dose of energy to improve performance.

Send Me Enquire @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5315

The global energy drinks market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing around one-third of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest 7.3% during the forecast period.

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Red Bull GmbH, Rockstar Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Monster Energy, Big Red, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Dabur India Ltd., National Beverage Corp., and Coca Cola Company.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.