Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market Is Expected to Reach $35.59 Billion by 2026

The mobility aids devices segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market segment in 2018. On the other hand, the region across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market was estimated at $23 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $35.59 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019–2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including top investment pockets, industry drivers and restraints, market size & forecast, market classification, and competitive scenario.

Rise in geriatric and disabled population and high disposable income of baby boomers propel the growth of the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market. On the other hand, high cost of medical devices and low reimbursement from medical insurers hamper the growth to certain extent. However, high-end technological advancements in assistive devices are expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The mobility aids devices segment held the largest share in 2018-

Based on type, the mobility aids devices segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market segment in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the estimated period. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during 2019–2026.

North America to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America accounted for nearly half of the total market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2026. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% till 2026.

Leading market players-

The key market players analyzed in the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market report include GN Resound Group, Invacare, AI Squared, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, William Demant Holding A/S, Siemens Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, Nordic Capital (Sunrise Medical LLC), Drive Medical and Starkey hearing technologies. These market players have adopted several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

