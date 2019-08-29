Plex Licenses the U.S. Ad-Supported Video on Demand Rights to a Package of Movies from Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

AVOD premium content will soon be part of the streaming media platform for users in the United States

/EIN News/ -- Los Gatos, CA, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plex today announced it has entered into an agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution for the rights to a package of feature films available to users in the United States, expanding its third-party video content offerings, and bringing popular, free ad-supported movies and television shows to its millions of users.

Later this year, Plex’s users in the United States will be able to access a package of library feature film titles from Warner Bros., in addition to already available content like live and recorded over-the-air television, trustworthy news, popular web shows, podcasts, and over 60 million HiFi streaming music tracks.

“Plex has always been about solving new media challenges, and our mission is to tame the growing chaos in the media landscape,” said Keith Valory, CEO of Plex. “Licensing these movies from Warner Bros. enables us to offer more types of third-party content than any other platform and bring it all together in one beautiful solution. Premium ad-supported movies and shows deserve first-class treatment alongside other content that consumers enjoy daily, as opposed to being orphaned in yet another stand-alone app.”

What began 10 years ago as a “Netflix for your personal media,” has now evolved into a diverse multi-media content platform that enables users to access all their media from any device, anytime. Plex is continuing to engage with additional partners to secure content agreements and expand its content catalogue. More information about Plex can be found at https://www.plex.tv/.

About Plex

Plex is a popular platform for streaming all your favorite media from one beautiful app. A highly-rated app on all major devices, Plex is the most comprehensive streaming platform available, seamlessly combining, organizing, and streaming movies, TV shows, news, web shows, podcasts, music, live and recorded television, and personal media collections. With a highly-customizable interface and smart recommendations based on the media you enjoy, Plex brings its users the best media experience on the planet from any device, anywhere. For more information, please visit https://plex.tv, or follow @plex on Twitter or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/plexapp.



About Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution is one of the leading distributors of entertainment programming to the domestic television marketplace, distributing first-run syndicated series, off-network television programs and theatrical motion pictures to local broadcast television stations, as well as to pay, cable, satellite and broadcast networks and subscription video-on-demand platforms throughout the U.S.



Plex PR Contact: Susie Hayne Lyman Agency susie@lymanagency.com Warner PR Contact: Scott Rowe Warner Bros. Scott.Rowe@warnerbros.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.