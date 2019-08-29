SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LB KPTI EVH VAL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Class Period: May 31, 2018 and November 19, 2018

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQGS: KPTI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. who: (1) purchased shares of Karyopharm’s common stock between March 2, 2017 and February 22, 2019, inclusive; (2) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around April 28, 2017; or (3) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company’s public offering of common stock conducted on or around May 7, 2018.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

Class Period: March 3, 2017 and May 28, 2019

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019

Class Period: April 11, 2019 and July 31, 2019

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

