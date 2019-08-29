GTA welcomes 77 per cent of Ontario’s immigrants – why that’s a concern

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, ON, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa, ON – August 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – As economic and fiscal pressures loom in Ontario, province-wide immigration can provide relief. To get there, newcomers need to settle across more regions says a report released today from The Conference Board of Canada.

In 2018, the Greater Toronto Area welcomed 106,000 immigrants; in the same year, the rest of Ontario welcomed only 31,000 newcomers. “It’s a double-edged sword” says Pedro Antunes, Chief Economist at the Board. “Yes, high immigration in the GTA enriches the regional economy, but it also puts pressure on local infrastructure and services.”

Meanwhile, other regions in the province could stand to benefit from more immigration to offset challenges.

“Across Ontario, we have an aging population, a low birth rate, and in some areas, high out migration” says Antunes. Immigration can be a way to mitigate these factors he explains. “Additionally, immigration can help fill the labour shortages in these metropolitan areas.”

Read: Immigration beyond the GTA: Toward an Ontario Immigration Strategy

In the report:

Why a broader distribution (regionalization) of immigrants is more important to Ontario than ever.

What makes the GTA appealing to newcomers and the benefits of living in other Ontario regions.

Suggestions on how Ontario can attract and retain more immigrants beyond the GTA.

