Leading firms combine AI and extended reality to revolutionize the retail landscape through agile merchandising

Symphony RetailAI and InContext Solutions partnership introduces immersive virtual reality testing for AI-powered store planograms that maximize value of physical retail space

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI , the leading global provider of AI-enabled revenue growth management solutions and customer-centric insights for retailers and CPG manufacturers, has announced today a new partnership with InContext Solutions , the global leader in 3D simulation software and virtual shopping insights for retail. This partnership supports Symphony RetailAI’s agile merchandising initiative and allows retailers to identify, design and test category and store layouts in an AI-enabled virtual environment. It also has proven to significantly reduce the time and expenses traditionally associated with these processes, while increasing the accuracy and customer value.



“Historically, retailers have found investment in store-layout optimization to be prohibitively expensive,” said Pallab Chatterjee, CEO Symphony RetailAI. “However, by virtualizing the process of category- and store-planogram design and testing, Symphony RetailAI and InContext Solutions are able to help retailers create agile store layouts that keep pace with rapidly changing market conditions. In addition to saving time and money building new store environments, retailers see instant and measurable impact through improved category growth and customer outcomes, visualized by easy-to-use overlay analytics on performance.”

The new partnership is a logical outgrowth of Symphony RetailAI’s focus on enabling retailers to respond to today’s need for constant agility in the marketplace. Retailers require the ability to examine granular trends and market influences, localize assortments and respond quickly to these pressures. Traditional methods of physically evaluating and setting up macro- and micro- layouts for stores are becoming liabilities that impede responsiveness to customer demand for new experiences in store. Now, Symphony RetailAI’s space planning solutions are enhanced through the advanced VR technology of InContext Solutions’ ShopperMX platform, enabling retailers to streamline the space planning process and drive more effective use of physical store real estate. The resulting outcome is 5-10% improvement in category performance.

“Using machine learning to intelligently optimize trade promotion spend and model new layouts with virtual simulation testing presents unprecedented efficiency and confidence for retailers when it comes to incremental resets or significant format redesigns that impact category and store profit,” said David Rich, Executive Chairman and CEO of InContext Solutions. “We are excited about the opportunity to deliver a unique solution to our combined customer base; a robust planning and optimization solution that enables an end-to-end experience from demand planning to store execution. In doing so, we’re extending the proven value of our solutions and providing a service unavailable elsewhere in the market.”

The most significant improvements to traditional store planning processes include:

Accuracy – AI-enabled shelf scores provide a highly optimized cluster or store specific assortment and arrangement that has been validated by shoppers.

– AI-enabled shelf scores provide a highly optimized cluster or store specific assortment and arrangement that has been validated by shoppers. Cost – Digital prototyping is much more cost effective than physical sets and traditional shopper testing, all planning activities happen in a virtual environment that can be built, reconstructed and manipulated at any time - substantially reducing costs.

– Digital prototyping is much more cost effective than physical sets and traditional shopper testing, all planning activities happen in a virtual environment that can be built, reconstructed and manipulated at any time - substantially reducing costs. Speed – Real-time predictive analytics and shopper validation reduce the time and cost of traditional research or in market testing.

Through this partnership, optimized planograms developed using Symphony RetailAI Store Planning and Optimization are seamlessly integrated with InContext Solutions’ ShopperMX 3D Content & Curation platform to make multi-user virtual reality testing possible. By creating a unified feedback loop between the AI-enabled planning solution and VR testing process, users can refine the planogram before updates are made to physical stores – increasing speed and reducing costs. This integration brings first-of-its-kind capabilities that further extend Symphony RetailAI agile on-demand merchandising solutions while reducing time to market for these decisions.

About InContext

InContext Solutions is the global leader in 3D simulation software for retail. Our virtual simulation platform, ShopperMX, enables brands and retailers to create better shopping experiences through its ability to digitally prototype, validate with real shoppers, and activate through our field enablement applications within the context of a retail store environment. InContext Solutions’ ShopperMX platform delivers substantial cost and time savings while mitigating major risk when bringing new ideas to life in retail.

For more information visit InContext:

Web: www.incontextsolutions.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/in-context-solutions/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/incontext_solutions/

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI is the leading global provider of role-specific, AI-enabled revenue growth management solutions and customer-centric insights for retailers and CPG manufacturers across the entire value chain. Our proven, industry-leading, AI-enabled software, coupled with the industry’s only conversational natural-language AI interface, CINDE, provides key users with proven prescriptive and preemptive recommendations that make it easy to identify end-to-end growth opportunities, activate plans, and realize measurable profit and revenue growth. Our solutions are specific to key decision-maker roles focused on profitable growth across the retail value chain from source to consumer. With our strong global partner ecosystem, we serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers, 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers, thousands of retail brands, and hundreds of national and regional chains – all through the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. More at www.symphonyretailai.com.

Connect with Symphony RetailAI and CINDE on social media:

Twitter: @CINDE_AI

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/symphonyretailai/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SymphonyRetail/

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is a group of companies that provide the leading AI-centric solutions for transforming the business enterprise by driving revenue growth and operational excellence, for the retail, CPG, healthcare and industrial verticals, and for finance, IT and other key enterprise horizontal functions. Founded by Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, SymphonyAI is one of the fastest growing companies in the business-to-business AI solutions sector with revenue this year of $275 million and 1,500 employees. More at www.symphonyai.com .

Media Contacts

Adrienne Newcomb

Ketner Group Communications (for Symphony RetailAI)

adrienne@ketnergroup.com

512-794-8876

Danielle Hobson

InContext Solutions (for InContext)

danielle.hobson@incontextsolutions.com

312-300-3903



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.