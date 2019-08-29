Global Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Market Growth, Segmentation, Key Players, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2025

Wise.Guy.

Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players – Accenture Plc, Adecco S.A., Aon Hewitt LLC, Cielo, Inc

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Market 2019-2025

Description: -

Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) is a sustainable and competitive method to manage costs and allow a company’s core resources to focus on strategic initiatives rather than managing transactional activities in HR operations. This has enabled HR professionals in being more strategic people managers by outsourcing some of the administrative and operational tasks. Comprehensive Human Resource Outsourcing is achieved by offloading multiple processes and technologies such as benefits and payroll.

Scope of the Report:

HR outsourcing (also known as HRO) is the process of sub-contracting human resources functions to an external supplier. Reviews of business processes have led many organisations to decide that it makes business sense to sub-contract some or all non-core activities to specialist providers. The process of human resource outsourcing is beneficial to many companies since this concept makes business processes very economical and efficient. Such factors drive the growth of human resource outsourcing market. Also, a lot of tedious training is required to have a separate operational HR department. Thus, business organizations prefer outsourcing as a solution. Such factors boost the market for human resource outsourcing.

Factors like loss of control over the staff, lack of flexibility restrains the organizations to adopt this outsourcing process. Also, this method prohibits the enterprise to maintain relationships with their employee, and it is also possible that the outsourced resource is not much benefit to the organization. Such factors hamper the growth of human resource outsourcing market.

In 2018, the global Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Accenture Plc (Ireland)

Adecco S.A. (Switzerland)

Aon Hewitt LLC (USA)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (USA)

Capita HR Solutions (UK)

Cielo, Inc.

Ceridian HCM, Inc. (USA)

CGI Group Inc. (Canada)

Empower Software Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Fidelity Management and Research LLC (USA)

General Outsourcing Co, Ltd. (Thailand)

Genesys (USA)

Hewlett-Packard Company (USA)

Infosys BPO Ltd. (India)

International Business Machines Corporation (USA)

Intuit, Inc. (USA)

Mercer, LLC (UK)

NGA Human Resources (UK)

Paychex, Inc. (USA)

Randstad Holding NV (The Netherlands)

Talx Corporation (USA)

Talent2 International Ltd. (Australia)

TriCore, Inc. (USA)

Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (USA)

Xerox Corporation (USA)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Payroll Outsourcing

Benefits Administration Outsourcing

Multiprocess Human Resource Outsourcing

Recruitment Process Outsourcing

Learning Services Outsourcing

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

IT

Hospitality

Retail

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Payroll Outsourcing

1.4.3 Benefits Administration Outsourcing

1.4.4 Multiprocess Human Resource Outsourcing

1.4.5 Recruitment Process Outsourcing

1.4.6 Learning Services Outsourcing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 IT

1.5.5 Hospitality

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Accenture Plc (Ireland)

12.1.1 Accenture Plc (Ireland) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Introduction

12.1.4 Accenture Plc (Ireland) Revenue in Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Accenture Plc (Ireland) Recent Development

12.2 Adecco S.A. (Switzerland)

12.2.1 Adecco S.A. (Switzerland) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Introduction

12.2.4 Adecco S.A. (Switzerland) Revenue in Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Adecco S.A. (Switzerland) Recent Development

12.3 Aon Hewitt LLC (USA)

12.3.1 Aon Hewitt LLC (USA) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Introduction

12.3.4 Aon Hewitt LLC (USA) Revenue in Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Aon Hewitt LLC (USA) Recent Development

12.4 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (USA)

12.4.1 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (USA) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Introduction

12.4.4 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (USA) Revenue in Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (USA) Recent Development

12.5 Capita HR Solutions (UK)

12.5.1 Capita HR Solutions (UK) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Introduction

12.5.4 Capita HR Solutions (UK) Revenue in Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Capita HR Solutions (UK) Recent Development

12.6 Cielo, Inc.

12.6.1 Cielo, Inc. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Introduction

12.6.4 Cielo, Inc. Revenue in Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Cielo, Inc. Recent Development

12.7 Ceridian HCM, Inc. (USA)

12.7.1 Ceridian HCM, Inc. (USA) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Introduction

12.7.4 Ceridian HCM, Inc. (USA) Revenue in Human Resource Outsourcing (HRO) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Ceridian HCM, Inc. (USA) Recent Development

Continued......

