Global Accessibility Testing Service Market Growth, Trends, Supply, Segmentation and Forecast 2019-2025

Accessibility Testing is defined as a type of Software Testing performed to ensure that the application being tested is usable by people with disabilities like hearing, color blindness, old age and other disadvantaged groups.

In 2018, the global Accessibility Testing Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the global Accessibility Testing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Accessibility Testing Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

QA InfoTech

QualiTest

Planit

QualityLogic

Siteimprove

Invensis

Knowbility

Applause

QA Consultants

Intopia

Interactive Accessibility

Paciello Group

Happiest Minds

TestingXperts

Zoonou

Octaware

BarrierBreak

AccessibilityOz

Ten10

BugFinders

Magic EdTech

360Logica

Sopra Steria

Deque Systems

Saffron Tech

Criterion 508

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web App

Mobile App

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Accessibility Testing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Accessibility Testing Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Accessibility Testing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Web App

1.4.3 Mobile App

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Accessibility Testing Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Accessibility Testing Service Market Size

2.2 Accessibility Testing Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Accessibility Testing Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Accessibility Testing Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 QA InfoTech

12.1.1 QA InfoTech Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Accessibility Testing Service Introduction

12.1.4 QA InfoTech Revenue in Accessibility Testing Service Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 QA InfoTech Recent Development

12.2 QualiTest

12.2.1 QualiTest Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Accessibility Testing Service Introduction

12.2.4 QualiTest Revenue in Accessibility Testing Service Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 QualiTest Recent Development

12.3 Planit

12.3.1 Planit Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Accessibility Testing Service Introduction

12.3.4 Planit Revenue in Accessibility Testing Service Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Planit Recent Development

12.4 QualityLogic

12.4.1 QualityLogic Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Accessibility Testing Service Introduction

12.4.4 QualityLogic Revenue in Accessibility Testing Service Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 QualityLogic Recent Development

12.5 Siteimprove

12.5.1 Siteimprove Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Accessibility Testing Service Introduction

12.5.4 Siteimprove Revenue in Accessibility Testing Service Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Siteimprove Recent Development

12.6 Invensis

12.6.1 Invensis Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Accessibility Testing Service Introduction

12.6.4 Invensis Revenue in Accessibility Testing Service Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Invensis Recent Development

