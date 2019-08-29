Global BOPP Films for Packaging Market Growth, Trends, Supply, Key Players and Forecast 2019-2025

Wise.Guy.

BOPP Films for Packaging Market 2019-2025

The global packaging industry is moving towards a new trend and players are replacing cellophane, waxing paper, and aluminum foils with BOPP films. This trend is expected to gain traction in the coming years owing to the fact that BOPP films are more flexible and also facilitate faster packaging with advanced sealing properties as compared to other packaging materials. This has impelled manufacturers to come up with new techniques pertaining to the production of BOPP films in order to cater to the demand of various industries.

BOPP films have even lower density than Polypropylene. The low density leads to higher yield than films of other plastics. This permits BOPP films to be more cost effective than substitutes. Additionally, the rising demand for an enhanced shelf life of food products has resulted in a greater demand for high moisture barriers in packaging films. This is further projected to boost sales of BOPP films for packaging in the coming years.

Scope of the Report:

Regions such as Western Europe and North America embody the mature markets for BOPP packaging films. Nevertheless, the global market has been perceiving outstanding growth in emerging economies such as China and India fueled by the expansion of the flexible packaging industry in these countries. Moreover, other Asian countries such as Vietnam and Myanmar have been experiencing strong growth in their flexible packaging industries. This is likely to facilitate the growth of the Asia Pacific BOPP films for packaging market over the course of the forecast period. The rising preference for flexible packaging solutions can be attributed to the growing desire for convenience packaging among several industries.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Toray Plastics

Profol

Uflex

Cosmo Films

Ampacet Corporation

Manucor

Dunmore Corporation

INNOVIA

Jindal Films Americas

Vibac

Treofan

SIBUR

Impex Global

FlexFilm

Gettel Group

FuRong

Kinlead Packaging

FSPG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wraps

Bags and Pouches

Tapes

Labels

Printing and Lamination

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Tobacco Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global BOPP Films for Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the BOPP Films for Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global BOPP Films for Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Wraps

1.4.3 Bags and Pouches

1.4.4 Tapes

1.4.5 Labels

1.4.6 Printing and Lamination

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global BOPP Films for Packaging Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Food and Beverage

1.5.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

1.5.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.5 Tobacco Packaging

1.5.6 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.7 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Toray Plastics

12.1.1 Toray Plastics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction

12.1.4 Toray Plastics Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Toray Plastics Recent Development

12.2 Profol

12.2.1 Profol Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction

12.2.4 Profol Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Profol Recent Development

12.3 Uflex

12.3.1 Uflex Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction

12.3.4 Uflex Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Uflex Recent Development

12.4 Cosmo Films

12.4.1 Cosmo Films Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction

12.4.4 Cosmo Films Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Cosmo Films Recent Development

12.5 Ampacet Corporation

12.5.1 Ampacet Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction

12.5.4 Ampacet Corporation Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Ampacet Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Manucor

12.6.1 Manucor Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction

12.6.4 Manucor Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Manucor Recent Development

12.7 Dunmore Corporation

12.7.1 Dunmore Corporation Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 BOPP Films for Packaging Introduction

12.7.4 Dunmore Corporation Revenue in BOPP Films for Packaging Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Dunmore Corporation Recent Development

Continued......

