Inpixon Signs Master Technology Group (MTG) as Authorized Reseller

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor positioning and data analytics company, today announced it has signed Master Technology Group (MTG) as an authorized reseller. MTG employs more than one hundred full-time employees and specializes in the planning and installation of video surveillance systems, video management systems (VMS), video analytics, access control, life safety systems, and other building systems. MTG is based near Minneapolis, MN, and services customers across the U.S. and Canada.



The companies anticipate MTG's first initiatives will be to market IPA Wi-Fi™ and IPA Video™ to their retail and commercial real estate customers and prospects. IPA Wi-Fi is an inexpensive, easy-to-activate visitor analytics solution that leverages a customer’s existing Wi-Fi infrastructure. IPA Wi-Fi delivers visitor counts, dwell times, path analysis, and other critical metrics for retail stores, brands, shopping centers, office buildings and other organizations. IPA Video uses a unique, patent-pending process that correlates radio frequency (RF) device presence (e.g., what phones are present) to each security video frame in order to help retailers identify persons-of-interest (POI), to follow them across cameras and off-camera, and to be alerted when the POIs return to the facility. IPA Video addresses tough, persistent problems in the traditional video surveillance market, because it can help identify and track suspects if their face is obscured at the time of the incident, in low- or no-light conditions, or even as a suspect roams building areas where cameras are not accessible.

"MTG customers increasingly ask us for advanced visitor analytic and loss prevention solutions, so we're excited to represent Inpixon," commented Ryan Blundell, MTG's CEO. "We're currently proposing Inpixon Indoor Positioning Analytics (IPA) at a large national retailer, and I look forward to taking it to our other customers and prospects. Inpixon has a comprehensive solution set, from straightforward Wi-Fi access point data collection that can be activated in a matter of days, to RF sensor integration with video management systems, to advanced mapping solutions. Indoor data and IoT are opening a lot of doors of opportunity, and having Inpixon solutions in our portfolio is a powerful asset."

"I'm pleased to welcome MTG to our Inpixon Authorized Partner Program," said Kirk Moir, Inpixon VP of Video Analytics. "Not only is MTG a great fit to market and sell our solutions but I’m also eager to work with the company whose stated core values include 'Do the Right Thing,' which is in direct alignment with Inpixon's mission to 'Do Good With Indoor Data.'"

About Master Technology Group

Master Technology Group (MTG) provides planning and installation services for audio/visual systems, data cabling and infrastructure, fire alarms, intrusion, video surveillance and life safety systems. Since 2002, MTG has been helping customers select, install and integrate the right technologies for their business. MTG strives to always do the right thing for their clients. From small local businesses to large national corporations, MTG's services are flexible and scalable to any project size, scope, and quantity of locations. For more information, visit callmtg.com .

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is a world leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics® (IPA®). The Inpixon Indoor Location Data Platform™ ingests diverse data from proprietary, IoT and third-party sensors designed to detect and position all active cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, and uses a proprietary process that ensures anonymity. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms and advanced mapping technology, this technology is used by a multitude of industries and disciplines including marketing, customer experience, operations, facility management and security. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of mobility, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insight on IPA, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn , @InpixonHQ on Twitter, and visit inpixon.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the performance of management and employees, the purchase of Inpixon’s products and services by MTG customers, Inpixon’s ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon’s periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Inpixon Investor Relations

CORE IR

Scott Arnold, Managing Director

+1 516-222-2560

www.coreir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.