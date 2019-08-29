Babies Rev Your Engines! Kids2 and Ford Release a Pink Ford Mustang 3 Ways to Play Walker by Bright Starts

Licensed Product Is Exclusive to Walmart through October

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest addition to the Bright Starts® Ford Walker family will have babies tickled pink. Kids2™ and Ford® have partnered to release a Pink Ford Mustang Convertible Walker.

“There are few cars on the road that are as instantly recognizable as the Ford Mustang, and it’s exciting to see the iconic car’s combination of design and heritage come through in this walker,” says Meryl Macune, Kids2 senior vice president of global marketing. “We can’t wait to see the joy on little faces when they take a ride in the Pink Ford Mustang.”

The new Bright Starts Ford Mustang 3 Ways to Play Walker™ is designed to handle baby’s steps at almost any stage. Starting at six months, babies can kick the fun into high gear with two different walker modes that adjust to three different height positions to keep little toes at the perfect height. Once walking, older babies can steer the Mustang in any direction using the push car mode.

Perfect for families with multiple children, two babies can play at once. A younger baby can play in basic walker mode, while a more advanced walker, can play with the Mustang push car. Young drivers can also detach the dashboard to practice driving wherever the imagination leads. Baby will "race" right into imaginative play with the authentic Ford Mustang sounds, light-up ignition, gear shifter, and steering wheel. The activity walker can be easily cleaned and has a sturdy, foldable frame and safety enhanced rubber feet that "brake".

“The Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic, symbolic cars in American history–and we jumped at the chance to bring this fan-favorite muscle car to life for babies to enjoy,” says Franco Lodato, Kids2 senior vice president of global design & innovation.

The Pink Ford Mustang 3 Ways to Play Walker will be available in August at Walmart stores in the United States and at other US retailers in November. A sleek Red Mustang Convertible version will be available for the holidays in 2019.

Consumers have enjoyed other products created by Kids2 and Ford including the 3 Ways to Play Walker Ford F-150 in white and red, 3 Ways to Play Ford F-150 Raptor in black, Rattle & Roll F-150 Raptor and Mustang Easy Grasp Toy Cars, F-150 Raptor Teether Keys, Ford Go Grippers Vehicles and the Full Speed Raceway Go Grippers Playset.





About Kids2

Kids2 is a global company that designs solutions to help early-stage parents and families create tiny wins that build bright futures. The Kids2™ brand portfolio includes the leading infant, baby, and toddler brands Baby Einstein®, Bright Starts®, and Ingenuity®. Headquartered in Atlanta, Kids2 spans globally with 12 offices on four continents serving customers in more than 90 countries and has been inventing and reinventing baby products for 50 years. Led by CEO Ryan Gunnigle, it operates with an agile start-up approach, which fosters the company’s growing success. For photos, video and more information, visit news.kids2.com

