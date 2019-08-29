MamaMancini’s to Host Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on Thursday, September 12th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products, will host a conference call on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 ended July 31, 2019.

A press release detailing these results will be issued just prior to the call. Management will host the call, followed by a question and answer session. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-270-2148

International Dial-in: 1-412-902-6510

Conference ID: 10134583

Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through September 19, 2019. To listen, call 1-877-344-7529 within the United States or 1-412-317-0088 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 10134583.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, lasagna, sausages and other dinner kits, all with beef, turkey and chicken varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 385-6449

greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us

