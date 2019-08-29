Worldwide Elastomeric Membrane Markets (2019-2025): Sheet Segment Displays the Potential to Grow at Over 6.4%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elastomeric Membrane - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Elastomeric Membrane market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.4%.



Sheet, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.1 Billion by the year 2025, Sheet will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$552.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Sheet will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

3M Company (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (USA)

Copernit S.P.A. (Italy)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Duro-Last, Inc. (USA)

Firestone Building Products Company (USA)

Fosroc International (United Kingdom)

GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Henry Company (USA)

IKO Industries Ltd. (Canada)

Johns Manville Corporation (USA)

Kemper System Inc. (USA)

Mapei S.p.A. (Italy)

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Pidilite Industries Ltd. (India)

RENOLIT SE (Germany)

Saint-Gobain SA (France)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Soprema Group (France)

Standard Industries, Inc. (USA)

Tremco Incorporated (USA)

W. R. Meadows, Inc. (USA)

