Phycocyanin Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2028 - Future Market Insights

Phycocyanin to Show Consistent Penetration Owing to Use in Multiple Food and Beverages Applications

/EIN News/ -- VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. , Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phycocyanin Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028, is the new report published by Future Market Insights which offers insights on the global phycocyanin market. The phycocyanin market has been experiencing steady growth graph since past years. During the 2017-2025 timeline, the global market for phycocyanin is expected to reflect a 1.8x increase in the revenue growth. In 2018 the global phycocyanin market was valued at US$ 112.3 Mn and by the end of the assessment year (2025), it is estimated to touch a value more than US$ 232.9 Mn growing at a value CAGR of 7.6% throughout the period of forecast.

Applications of phycocyanin are anticipated to create new business segments in the market. Phycocyanin is in use for a broad range of food & beverages products such as confectionery, drinks, dairy products & others. The companies are focusing on launching products that are launched in few regions. There lies a great opportunity since only a few companies are into this business due to introductory stage of this product market. Phycocyanin is used in producing various natural colors.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7029

Increasing Use of Micellar Casein in Fresh Dairy Products and Beverages

Manufacturers are exploring the potential of phycocyanin in cosmetics & personal care products. Application of phycocyanin in cosmetic & personal care products are gaining traction in the recent years. Recently, manufacturers have started using micro-algae in the treatment of skin problems, which includes aging and tanning. Further, there are also potential uses in the areas of anti-aging, skin whitening, and pigmentation reducing products. Algae species are widely used in few of the cosmetic formulations, such as conditioning and thickening agents.

Global Phycocyanin Market: Key Takeaways

The key differentiation strategy is to offer products that are organic, in order to leverage opportunity arising from the rising demand for additive-free, chemical-free, and natural food products

In terms of form, the demand for powder is the highest, followed by liquid, attributed to its usage in food and beverages products as a coloring pigment

One of the major challenges for the phycocyanin market is the environmental changes. Irregularity in the climate and seasonal variations affect food supply and causing widening of demand-supply gap and in the food safety program of various countries

Phycocyanin Market: Food & Beverage Application to Hold Close to 85% Value Share Throughout the Forecast Period: Global Industry Analysis (2013 - 2017) & Opportunity Assessment (2018 - 2028): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/phycocyanin-market

Global Phycocyanin Market: Forecast by Nature

This segment includes organic and conventional. The average selling price for organic is relatively high in global phycocyanin than other segments. Conventional segment is expected to remain dominant in the global phycocyanin market throughout the forecast period with a revenue share of 62.8% in 2018. Conventional segment is expected to rank relatively high on the attractiveness index in the global phycocyanin market by 2028 end, however, organic segment is expected to account for a relatively higher growth rate in the phycocyanin market over the forecast period.

Global Phycocyanin Market: Forecast by Application

Application segment consists of food & beverages, nutraceuticals, animal feed, cosmetics & personal care, and others. Food & beverages segment is further segmented into confectionery, drinks, dairy products, and others. Among food & beverages industry segment, phycocyanin finds application as a pigment, which was estimated to account for a revenue share of over 85.2% within the food & beverages industry segment in 2017. In 2017, the nutraceuticals segment was estimated to be valued at US$ 5.9 Mn which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period.

Buy Full Report Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/7029

Global Phycocyanin Market: Forecast by Form

This segment includes powder and liquid. In terms of volume, powder segment is expected to remain dominant in the global phycocyanin market. Powder segment in the global phycocyanin market is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 114.0 Mn between 2018 and 2028.

Global Phycocyanin Market: Forecast by Region

North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA are the seven regions that are included in this report. Western Europe is the dominant market in the global phycocyanin market in terms of value. The Western Europe phycocyanin market was estimated to be valued at US$ 34.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. The North America market is expected to expand at a robust rate of 8.4% in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to the steadily increasing production capacity for soy food products in this region.

Global Phycocyanin Market: Key Players

Fraken Biochem Co., Ltd, Chr. Hansen A/S, Naturex S.A., Sensient Technologies Corp, Parry Nutraceuticals Limited, Cyanotech Corp, DIC Corporation, Dohler GmBH, GNC Holdings, Inc., DDW Inc, Dongtai City, Now Health Group Inc, are the key vendors included in this report.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-7029

More from FMI’s Food & Beverages Market Intelligence:

Yogurt Powder Market Analysis - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 to 2029

Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 to 2029 Contract Blending Services Market Analysis - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2029 Activated Charcoal Market Analysis - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 - 2029

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Food & Beverages Market Insights

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremarketinsights.com

Blog: Keep Facts

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.