CPI Aerostructures to Participate in 25th Annual G.research Aerospace & Defense Conference on September 5

/EIN News/ -- EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced that it will participate in the G.research Aerospace & Defense Conference being held on September 5, 2019 in New York City.



Chief Executive Officer and President Douglas McCrosson is scheduled to present at 2:45 p.m. EDT / 11:45 a.m. PDT on Thursday, September 5. A live webcast of the presentation and associated slide deck can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of CPI Aero's corporate website .

Management will also be available to hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. To schedule a one-on-one, please contact your G.research representative.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and Form 10-Q for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO .

Contact:

Vincent Palazzolo

Chief Financial Officer

CPI Aero

(631) 586-5200

www.cpiaero.com Investor Relations Counsel:

LHA Investor Relations

Sanjay M. Hurry

(212) 838-3777

cpiaero@lhai.com

www.lhai.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.