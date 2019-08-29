Stefanini has emerged as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019

The company is highly positioned for vision, capabilities/functionality, talent availability, market success/impact, and cost.

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, has emerged as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2019. Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix evaluates global service providers, locations, and products and solutions within the market, giving organizations around the world the insights they need to select the best service provider. The PEAK Matrix also helps companies measure their offerings against their competitors.



To qualify for the PEAK Matrix, 22 digital workplace service providers, including Stefanini, were evaluated based on several different factors: vision, capabilities/functionality, talent availability, market success/impact, and cost.

“It’s incredible to see our company progress as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix,” said Carla Ferber, marketing vice president at Stefanini NA. “We’re fully dedicated to the digital transformation and will continue delivering innovative workplace solutions to our clients.”

Stefanini is continuously improving and focusing on customer experiences, while initiating, maintaining, and sustaining workplace transformation. Its services range from end-user computing, enterprise, customer experience, and infrastructure.

Omni-Channel Virtual Assistant, Sophie

Sophie, Stefanini’s omni-channel virtual assistant, supports 80 clients in various business segments. In addition, Sophie assists 650,000 users in over 60 languages, completing around 26,500 interactions each month.

“Sophie learns at a faster pace and can be implemented in a shorter period of time than any other tool in the market, and she was designed for complex, high-demand environments. Sophie thinks using the symbolic process, which leads to a faster learning process, as well as better conversational skills and user comprehension,” said Fabio Caversan, AI research and development director at Stefanini NA and one of the creators of Sophie.

About Stefanini

Stefanini ( www.stefanini.com ) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

