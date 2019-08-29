Ducommun Celebrates its 170th Anniversary, Recognized as the Oldest Company in California

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO), proudly recognized as the oldest company in California, today celebrates its 170th anniversary.



“I am delighted that today we are celebrating the long history of Ducommun which was founded in 1849. Charles L. Ducommun arrived in New York City in 1843, made his way west and established the company in what is today the city of Los Angeles. My wish for the company, our customers and team is be reflective of that pioneering spirit now and in the future. Since joining the company in January of 2017, I am also very pleased with our progress and dedication to being a significant contributor to the aerospace and defense industry along with driving value for all stakeholders”, said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Earlier this month on August 15, Ducommun’s 170th anniversary was honored as Stephen G. Oswald, alongside other corporate officers and board member Robert C. Ducommun, rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. The Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com .

