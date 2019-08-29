Wyoming Medical Society Endorses Three iCoreConnect Products

/EIN News/ -- WINDERMERE, FL, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iCoreConnect Inc. (OTC:ICCT) announces selection of iCoreMD, iCoreExchange and iCoreCodeGenius to the Wyoming Medical Society’s Preferred Vendor and Partner Program. iCoreConnect is a national provider of secure, HIPAA-compliant communications, cloud-based practice management software and rapid, accurate condition-coding software.

The Wyoming Medical Society (WMS) is a staunch advocate for physicians in the state of Wyoming. The WMS Preferred Vendor and Partner Program aims to make the practice of medicine more cost-efficient, compliant and sustainable by providing its members access to the highest quality products on the market at the most competitive costs.

“The leadership of the Wyoming Medical Society is forward thinking and innovative,” stated iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott. “The fact they chose not one, not two, but three of our fully cloud-based software systems indicates their commitment to efficiency, security and accuracy across all the state’s medical practices.”

iCoreConnect builds and improves all of its software based on the feedback of currently engaged healthcare providers.

iCoreExchange is a fully HIPAA-compliant email system that allows physicians to exchange patient records or information as easily as they send email. Importantly, iCoreExchange places no limits on file size for attachments, allowing Wyoming physicians to exchange high-resolution imagery often required to make accurate diagnoses. With an integrated, easy-to-access interface, users only need one login to access not only their HIPAA-compliant email but other non-compliant email accounts they may have (Gmail, Yahoo, etc). iCoreExchange’s ease is matched by its security. iCoreExchange meets or exceeds all of the required federal HIPAA technical safeguard laws and boasts a 2048-bit encryption level.

iCoreCodeGenius is a cloud-based ICD-10 coding and documentation tool that allows medical professionals to document any condition in 60 seconds. iCoreCodeGenius prompts users every step of the way with intuitive and instant guidance. It ensures accuracy, reduces payment denials and maximizes appropriate reimbursements.

iCoreConnect’s unequivocal commitment to responding to the market has resulted in the following agreements and endorsements to date:

- Colorado Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Florida Dental Association Crown Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)

- Georgia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Louisiana Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Maine Medical Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD)

- Michigan Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- New Orleans Dental Association (iCoreDental)

- New York State Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- South Carolina Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- StartUp Health (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreDental, iCoreCodeGenius, iCoreHuddle)

- Texas Dental Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle)

- Virginia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Wyoming Medical Society (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreCodeGenius)

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect creates software that allows anyone to share information at the highest levels of security, backed by highly engaged customer support. The company is a national provider of secure, HIPAA-compliant communications and cloud-based practice management.

iCoreConnect allows doctors, patients and other healthcare providers to easily communicate, utilizing 2048-bit encryption, and collaborate securely with the assurance they are in full compliance with all current federal laws. All iCoreConnect healthcare industry applications meet the federal government’s five technical safeguards for HIPAA-compliant communication.

About the Wyoming Medical Society

The Wyoming Medical Society was founded in 1903 to provide representation, advocacy and service to Wyoming physicians. The Wyoming Medical Society strives to be an efficient, member-driven, responsive organization, capable of anticipating and responding swiftly to the changing health care environment.

Cile Spelce cspelce@icoreconnect.com



