VPR Brands and JUST CBD Brand collaborating on and proud to announce ‘JUST' Batteries

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- VPR Brands, LP (OTCQB: VPRB), a market leader in innovation and a pioneer in electronic cigarettes and vaporizers for cannabis and CBD, announces its designation as the exclusive vendor to design and manufacture vape batteries for JUST Brands, most commonly known for JUST CBD.



“JUST Brands hit it out of the park with their JUST CBD brand, and the new battery and vape line will be a nice addition to fill out their offering to their distribution channels,” said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands LP. “We look forward to working with the JUST Brands team and to a long continuing partnership between JUST Brands and VPR Brands.”

This new vape battery line will be known as JUST Batteries and will build out a comprehensive high-quality assortment of vaporizer batteries. JUST Brands, along with the VPR Brands HoneyStick development team, will introduce at least one new sku per quarter and offer the batteries to their international distribution network.

“JUST Brands has developed a strong foothold as one of the leaders and innovators among CBD products and has a very expansive distribution network and market reach. Offering vape batteries as adjacent products to gain larger share of their existing customers and distributors serves as a good next step for JUST Brands. We were very excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with their team and look forward to launching some top-tier vape batteries,” said Dan Hoff, COO of VPR Brands, LP.

Product will start hitting the shelves in the third quarter of 2019 with 510 compatible batteries, which will be a complement to JUST CBD prefilled tanks.

Hussein Rakine, partner of JUST Brands, commented, “We are excited to launch our new line of vape batteries and products. Our customer base of smoke shops, convenience stores and vape shops has been asking for us to expand our vape offering. We love working with Dan and Kevin and the team at VPR Brands; they really understand our business and our needs and, together, will be able to offer the best quality product at the best price, which our customers have come to expect from JUST Brands.”

About JUST Brands

Just CBD was founded in 2017 and is already one of the leading CBD Brands in the market with a large product range and tremendous distribution nationwide. The company founded on the basis that CBD is Mother Nature’s secret miracle. While looking around, we found that the CBD business was consistently misrepresented. At Just CBD, we believe that you have the right to know exactly what is inside your CBD products. It is our mission and promise to never misrepresent the content of our products. With the help of world-class labs to test our products, we are confident that Just CBD is made with industry-leading quality, honesty, and love. www.justcbdstore.com

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids, vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) which are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com.

Forward-looking statements: This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions, and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

