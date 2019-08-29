Thor Industries and National Forest Foundation Team Up to Connect Americans with Their National Forests

Leading RV company’s multi-million-dollar gift will improve National Forest recreation, support youth engagement in the outdoors and encourage Americans to enjoy their National Forests.

/EIN News/ -- Missoula, Montana, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Forest Foundation (NFF) is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with recreational vehicle manufacturer, Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO). As the world’s largest RV manufacturer, Thor sells towable and motorized RVs through its subsidiaries brands including Airstream, Jayco, Keystone, Erwin Hymer and others. Both organizations encourage the American public to enjoy their public lands and experience the outdoors.

“We are proud and excited to kick off this three year partnership with Thor. Their gift will further our mission at the National Forest Foundation, to engage Americans in promoting the health and public enjoyment of our National Forest System. This partnership demonstrates the deep commitment that Thor has to our National Forests. We are grateful to Thor for helping us accomplish work that engages youth in conservation work, improve beloved recreation sites and campgrounds to make them more sustainable and work with community groups and volunteers to steward our spectacular public lands.” Mary Mitsos, President, NFF

National Forests provide clean drinking water to 123 million Americans, plentiful outdoor recreation for 170 million visits per year, important wildlife habitat, and much more. Campers are some of the most passionate stewards of these critical public lands. Additionally, Thor and the NFF will use this partnership to help educate millions of Americans about the incredible value of the 193-million-acre National Forest System.

“We have an important role to play in connecting people with the outdoors, and families with each other”, commented Bob Martin, Thor’s President and CEO. “We believe that together, with the National Forest Foundation, we can help improve America’s outdoor experience. We are honored to support the work of the NFF and the incredible service they provide to the National Forest System.”

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation promotes the enhancement and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF improves forest health and Americans’ outdoor experiences. The NFF’s programs inform millions of Americans about the importance of these treasured landscapes. Each year, the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease, improves recreational opportunities, and enables communities to steward their National Forests and Grasslands. Learn more at www.nationalforests.org.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries was founded in 1980 by Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein with the purchase of Airstream. Thor Industries went public in 1984, and since that time, Thor has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Today, Thor is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world’s largest manufacturer of RVs. Learn more at https://www.thorindustries.com.

Colleen Coleman National Forest Foundation 360-561-7071 ccoleman@nationalforests.org



