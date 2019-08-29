Special Olympics Canada Proudly Partners With Rock the Rink for National 2019 Skating Tour
27 Special Olympics athletes from across the country will perform at Canadian shows on the tour, alongside Olympians Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir, Patrick Chan, Elvis Stojko and more
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Olympics Canada has released the names of 27 athletes with an intellectual disability who will be performing alongside Olympic figure skaters at the upcoming Rock the Rink tour this fall.
The cross-country tour starting in October 2019 in Abbotsford, B.C. focuses on being more than a figure skating show, combining the highest level of on-ice superstar talent with an ever-evolving touring production. Superstar Olympians Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir, Patrick Chan and Elvis Stojko will headline the tour, with Special Olympics Canada athletes sharing the rink with them to perform a solo at most Canadian stops along the way.
“Special Olympics Canada believes that Rock the Rink is a true champion of inclusion, and we couldn’t be more excited for this collaboration, which focuses on sport, friendship and leadership,” said Sharon Bollenbach, Chief Executive Officer, Special Olympics Canada.
"Special Olympics is an organization that is incredibly close to our hearts, and we are thrilled to showcase its work and depth of talent as we tour the country,” said Tessa Virtue.
It’s going to be a truly memorable experience and we know our fans across the country will love it!” added Scott Moir.
Interview opportunities are available with representatives from Special Olympics Canada and participating local Special Olympics athletes.
Meet the Special Olympics Canada athletes performing at Rock the Rink:
|BRITISH COLUMBIA
|MARC THERIAULT
From: Surrey, BC
Performing: October 5th
Location: Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
ALEXANDRA MAGEE
From: Kelowna, BC
Performing: October 6th
Location: Penticton, BC - South Okanagen Events Centre
|ALEXANDER PANG
From: Vancouver, BC
Performing: October 7th
Location: Vancouver, BC - Thunderbird Arena
DARLENE JAKUBOWSKI
From: Fort St. John, BC
Performing: October 11th & 12th
Location: Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre & Prince George, BC - CN Centre
|ALBERTA
|MEG OHSADA
From: Calgary, AB
Performing: October 10th
Location: Red Deer, AB - Westerner Park Centrium
JORDEN TYSON
From: Calgary, AB
Performing: October 13th
Location: Grande Prairie, AB - Revolution Place
KENNEDY ZAYTSOFF
From: Calgary, AB
Performing: October 16th
Location: Calgary, AB - Stampede Corral
|MORIAH VAN’T LAND
From: Calgary, AB
Performing: October 17th
Location: Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre
EMMA BITTORF
From: Calgary, AB
Performing: October 19th
Location: Medicine Hat, AB - Canalta Centre
|SASKATCHEWAN
|VICTORIA SARTY
From: Regina, SK
Performing: October 18th & October 26th
Location: Regina, SK - Brandt Centre & Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
|ONTARIO
|JULIA ROMUALDI
From: Timmins, ON
Performing: October 29th
Location: Sault Ste. Marie, ON - GFL Memorial Gardens
HAILEY FULFORD
From: London, ON
Performing: October 30th
Location: London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
NADIA BOULLION
From: Chelmsford, ON
Performing: November 1st
Location: Sudbury, ON - Sudbury Arena
TIM GOODACRE
From: Dundas, ON
Performing: November 2nd
Location: Kitchener, ON - Memorial Auditorium
SARAH THOMAS
From: Whitby, ON
Performing: November 3rd
Location: Kingston, ON – Leon's Centre
|DAVID ROBERTSON & NICOLE VESPA
From: Hamilton, ON
Performing: November 6th
Location: Mississauga, ON - Paramount Fine Foods Centre
JACK FAN & KATIE XU
From: Ottawa, ON
Performing: November 7th
Location: Ottawa, ON - TD Place
DANIELLE WATERS
From: Merriton, ON
Performing: November 8th
Location: St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre
GRACE MORRIS
From: Ajax, ON
Performing: November 9th
Location: Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre
ALICIA SMITH
From: Uxbridge, ON
Performing: November 13th
Location: Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre
|QUEBEC
|ÉMILE BAZ
From: Laval, QC
Performing: November 14th
Location: Laval, QC - Place Bell
|STÉPHANIE LACHANCE
From: Quebec City, QC
Performing: November 15th
Location: TBC
|NEW BRUNSWICK
|NOVA SCOTIA
|MOLLY KANE
From: Moncton, NB USA
Performing: November 16th
Location: Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre
NEWFOUNDLAND
MELANIE TAYLOR
From: St. Johns, NL
Performing: November 23rd
Location: St. Johns, NL - Mile One Centre
|JESSICA CRANTON
From: Halifax , NS
Performing: November 17th
Location: Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
About Special Olympics Canada
The Canadian program of this global movement is dedicated to enriching the lives of Canadians with an intellectual disability through the transformative power and joy of sport. Operating out of sport clubs in 12 provincial and territorial Chapters, this grassroots movement reaches beyond the sphere of sport to empower individuals, change attitudes and build communities. From two-year-olds to mature adults, more than 47,500 athletes with an intellectual disability are registered in Special Olympics year-round programs across Canada. They are supported by more than 22,000 volunteers, including more than 16,000 trained coaches. For more information, visit www.specialolympics.ca or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @SpecialOCanada.
About Rock the Rink
Rock the Rink comes from the producers of the highly successful Thank You Canada tour. An entertainment experience highlights the world’s best figure skaters in an environment that appeals to all your senses. It’s an evening that takes you on a journey – at times, a nostalgic one. It will also have you singing and dancing the night away with your favourite figure skating superstars. Rock The Rink is an attitude. It is evocative. It makes you sing, dance, laugh, cry, move and be moved. It will absolutely make you feel something.
