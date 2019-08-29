Special Olympics Canada Proudly Partners With Rock the Rink for National 2019 Skating Tour

27 Special Olympics athletes from across the country will perform at Canadian shows on the tour, alongside Olympians Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir, Patrick Chan, Elvis Stojko and more

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 -- Special Olympics Canada has released the names of 27 athletes with an intellectual disability who will be performing alongside Olympic figure skaters at the upcoming Rock the Rink tour this fall.



The cross-country tour starting in October 2019 in Abbotsford, B.C. focuses on being more than a figure skating show, combining the highest level of on-ice superstar talent with an ever-evolving touring production. Superstar Olympians Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir, Patrick Chan and Elvis Stojko will headline the tour, with Special Olympics Canada athletes sharing the rink with them to perform a solo at most Canadian stops along the way.

“Special Olympics Canada believes that Rock the Rink is a true champion of inclusion, and we couldn’t be more excited for this collaboration, which focuses on sport, friendship and leadership,” said Sharon Bollenbach, Chief Executive Officer, Special Olympics Canada.

"Special Olympics is an organization that is incredibly close to our hearts, and we are thrilled to showcase its work and depth of talent as we tour the country,” said Tessa Virtue.

It’s going to be a truly memorable experience and we know our fans across the country will love it!” added Scott Moir.

For a complete list of Rock the Rink tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit rocktherink.com .

Interview opportunities are available with representatives from Special Olympics Canada and participating local Special Olympics athletes.

Meet the Special Olympics Canada athletes performing at Rock the Rink:

BRITISH COLUMBIA MARC THERIAULT

From: Surrey, BC

Performing: October 5th

Location: Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre



ALEXANDRA MAGEE

From: Kelowna, BC

Performing: October 6th

Location: Penticton, BC - South Okanagen Events Centre ALEXANDER PANG

From: Vancouver, BC

Performing: October 7th

Location: Vancouver, BC - Thunderbird Arena



DARLENE JAKUBOWSKI

From: Fort St. John, BC

Performing: October 11th & 12th

Location: Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre & Prince George, BC - CN Centre





ALBERTA MEG OHSADA

From: Calgary, AB

Performing: October 10th

Location: Red Deer, AB - Westerner Park Centrium



JORDEN TYSON

From: Calgary, AB

Performing: October 13th

Location: Grande Prairie, AB - Revolution Place



KENNEDY ZAYTSOFF

From: Calgary, AB

Performing: October 16th

Location: Calgary, AB - Stampede Corral MORIAH VAN’T LAND

From: Calgary, AB

Performing: October 17th

Location: Lethbridge, AB - ENMAX Centre



EMMA BITTORF

From: Calgary, AB

Performing: October 19th

Location: Medicine Hat, AB - Canalta Centre









SASKATCHEWAN VICTORIA SARTY

From: Regina, SK

Performing: October 18th & October 26th

Location: Regina, SK - Brandt Centre & Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre





ONTARIO JULIA ROMUALDI

From: Timmins, ON

Performing: October 29th

Location: Sault Ste. Marie, ON - GFL Memorial Gardens



HAILEY FULFORD

From: London, ON

Performing: October 30th

Location: London, ON - Budweiser Gardens



NADIA BOULLION

From: Chelmsford, ON

Performing: November 1st

Location: Sudbury, ON - Sudbury Arena



TIM GOODACRE

From: Dundas, ON

Performing: November 2nd

Location: Kitchener, ON - Memorial Auditorium



SARAH THOMAS

From: Whitby, ON

Performing: November 3rd

Location: Kingston, ON – Leon's Centre DAVID ROBERTSON & NICOLE VESPA

From: Hamilton, ON

Performing: November 6th

Location: Mississauga, ON - Paramount Fine Foods Centre



JACK FAN & KATIE XU

From: Ottawa, ON

Performing: November 7th

Location: Ottawa, ON - TD Place



DANIELLE WATERS

From: Merriton, ON

Performing: November 8th

Location: St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre



GRACE MORRIS

From: Ajax, ON

Performing: November 9th

Location: Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre



ALICIA SMITH

From: Uxbridge, ON

Performing: November 13th

Location: Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre





QUEBEC ÉMILE BAZ

From: Laval, QC

Performing: November 14th

Location: Laval, QC - Place Bell STÉPHANIE LACHANCE

From: Quebec City, QC

Performing: November 15th

Location: TBC





NEW BRUNSWICK NOVA SCOTIA MOLLY KANE

From: Moncton, NB USA

Performing: November 16th

Location: Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre



NEWFOUNDLAND

MELANIE TAYLOR

From: St. Johns, NL

Performing: November 23rd

Location: St. Johns, NL - Mile One Centre

JESSICA CRANTON

From: Halifax , NS

Performing: November 17th

Location: Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

About Special Olympics Canada

The Canadian program of this global movement is dedicated to enriching the lives of Canadians with an intellectual disability through the transformative power and joy of sport. Operating out of sport clubs in 12 provincial and territorial Chapters, this grassroots movement reaches beyond the sphere of sport to empower individuals, change attitudes and build communities. From two-year-olds to mature adults, more than 47,500 athletes with an intellectual disability are registered in Special Olympics year-round programs across Canada. They are supported by more than 22,000 volunteers, including more than 16,000 trained coaches. For more information, visit www.specialolympics.ca or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @SpecialOCanada.

About Rock the Rink

Rock the Rink comes from the producers of the highly successful Thank You Canada tour. An entertainment experience highlights the world’s best figure skaters in an environment that appeals to all your senses. It’s an evening that takes you on a journey – at times, a nostalgic one. It will also have you singing and dancing the night away with your favourite figure skating superstars. Rock The Rink is an attitude. It is evocative. It makes you sing, dance, laugh, cry, move and be moved. It will absolutely make you feel something.

For more information and interview opportunities, please contact:

Brigitte Kenny

Hype PR

brigitte@hypepr.ca

647.967.3272







