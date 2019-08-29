Constellium’s operations in Singen certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI)

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced that its casting and rolling operations in Singen, Germany, have received the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Performance Standard certificate. This certification, verified by an independent third-party audit, means that the plant operates according to a strict set of governance, environmental, and social standards.



“Singen’s certification is an important milestone in Constellium’s sustainable journey. It demonstrates our commitment to produce high value-added solutions in a responsible and sustainable way,” said Catherine Athenes, Vice President Group Sustainability at Constellium.

“We congratulate Constellium and the Singen team for this certification, a tribute to their longstanding engagement in ASI and dedication to implementing sustainable practices in their business,” said Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI. “As a founding member of ASI, Constellium has greatly contributed to defining responsible production and stewardship standards for the aluminium industry. We are excited to know that they plan to continue their ASI certification journey, and support suppliers and customers in their responsible sourcing efforts.”

“The certification inspired us to take a holistic approach towards sustainability in operations at Singen. We are now working to certify our casting and rolling operations against the ASI Chain of Custody Standard, and expect to complete this certification by the end of 2019,” said Robert Gabor, Plant Manager Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products Singen. While pursuing certification of its operations, Constellium also helps its key metal suppliers with their certification processes, in order to offer its customers ASI certified products.

Constellium’s Singen facility serves the automotive and packaging markets. With its high-grade cold mills and integrated hot/cold rolling line, it is one of the company’s largest sites.

About ASI

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) is a global, multi-stakeholder, non-profit standards setting and certification organization. It works towards responsible production, sourcing, and stewardship of aluminium, following an entire value chain approach. To this end, ASI launched its Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard in December 2017.

ASI’s 90+ members include leading civil society organizations; companies with activities in bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, semi-fabrication, and product and component manufacturing; consumer and commercial goods companies in the automotive, construction, and packaging industries; industry associations, and other supporters.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.7 billion of revenue in 2018.

Ryan Wentling – Investor Relations Catherine Athenes – Sustainability Phone: +1 (443) 988-0600 Phone: +33 (0)1 73 01 41 91 investor-relations@constellium.com catherine.athenes@constellium.com Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications Noemie Fierens – Communications, Europe Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860 Phone: +33 (0)1 73 01 41 84 delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com noemie.fierens@constellium.com







