Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Co-organise “The Colours of Africa 2019”

The Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, in cooperation with seven African Embassies in Bangkok (Egypt, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan and South Africa), Egypt Air, Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways, South African Airways, Minor Hotel Group, and Central Pattana Public Company Limited will organise “The Colours of Africa 2019” event from 6 – 8 September 2019 during 11.00 – 22.00 hrs. at Eden Hall, Central World. The event aims to promote a better understanding of the African continent amongst the Thai public, create awareness of trade, investment and tourism opportunities in Africa, as well as enhancing cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts between Thailand and Africa.

The main activities of this event include:

1. Opening Ceremony: The opening ceremony will be held on 6 September 2019 at 15.30 – 17.30 hrs. at Eden 1, Central World. The opening ceremony will be presided over by the Minister of Foreign Affairs or his representative, together with African Ambassadors to Thailand and attended by members of the diplomatic corps and representatives from relevant public and private sectors. There will be an African Fashion Show featuring honourary models from the African Embassies and Honourary Consulates in Thailand as well as public quiz competition offering a chance to win roundtrip flight tickets from Bangkok to a destination in Africa and complimentary hotel rewards at an affiliated hotel under Minor Group in Zambia and Mozambique;

2. Student Quiz Competition: The quiz competition will host approximately 100 participants, namely students and teachers from 29 primary schools in Bangkok as well as schools affiliated with the Young Ambassadors of Virtue Foundation;

3. Exhibition on Thailand and Africa Development Cooperation and Thai – African Diplomatic Relations Timeline Exhibition;

4. Art exhibition composing of rare art pieces by famous African artists;

5. Exhibition booths at Eden 1 Zone representing seven African Embassies in Thailand: Egypt, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, and Sudan; a booth for African Honorary Consulates in Thailand; a booth for Peace Operations Center; booths for private sector partners including Egypt Air, Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways, South African Airways, EXIM Bank, Minor Hotel Group, and Tops Market; displaying exotic food and product samples as well as promotional materials on trade and investments in the various potential sectors as service and tourism. Moreover, there will be quiz competitions throughout the day and lucky draws with rewards, from the Embassies and private sector partners;

6. African cultural and live musical performances will take place at Eden Hall throughout the day. The performances include a Nigerian cultural performance.

7. Inspiring Talks: sharing first hand experience in Africa by Mint “I Roam Alone” as well as Looking at Africa through the Lens by Mr. Nat Sumanatemeya, Thai Marine/Wildlife Photographer; and

8. African Cultural Workshops: African Mask painting, African Pot painting, Egyptian Henna paint, African Beading, Moroccan tiles postcard painting, African cuisine and African headwraps.

The event is free of charge. Those interested in attending the event from 6 – 8 September 2019 at 11.00 – 22.00 hrs. can contact the Africa Division, Department of South Asian, Middle East, and African Affairs for more information at Tel. 0-2203-5000 ext. 12063, Fax. 0-2643-5049, or via e-mail at africadiv@mfa.go.th.



