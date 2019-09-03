Darwin Automotive Expands F&I Everywhere Capability with Release of U-Draw

Our dealers have always been able to connect to customers anywhere in the world remotely. However, a technology that combines paper and digital has never before been used in F&I – this is a first!” — Phillip Battista, CEO Darwin Automotive

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- -- Darwin Automotive , a leading F&I software provider for the automotive industry, today announced the release of a next-generation tool for its users nationwide, U-Draw. During the vehicle financing process users can now draw on, mark up and circle items on mobile devices anywhere in the world; at the dealership, at home, or from any location. Just like using a paper menu, it improves communication with the customer as the user can now circle payments or talking points, helping the customer quickly understand their choices and points of discussion. U-Draw combines the best of the mobile and digital world with the feature functionality users have in the paper world.From a compliance standpoint, once the user is done selling F&I products, all the drawing, underlining and circling disappear, and the consumer then signs electronically. U-Draw can be used in a multitude of different ways including home deliveries, in store, virtual F&I offerings, and online digital retailing.“Auto dealerships use the Darwin technology platform to deliver a personalized, effective customer experience and to rate, contract and remit F&I contracts electronically. Our dealers have always been able to connect to customers anywhere in the world remotely. However, a technology that combines paper and digital has never before been used in F&I – this is a first!” said Phillip Battista, CEO Darwin Automotive.Darwin currently operates in all 50 states. Over 5000 dealerships nationwide have enrolled in Darwin Automotive’s leading F& I software, which is endorsed by several top F&I product companies, agencies, and OEMs.“We are thrilled to release U-Draw to our customer base as a value add for no cost to aid them in selling more F&I products. U-Draw will redefine the concept of paper meets digital. We aren’t just talking about the future of F&I, we are delivering in the present,” Battista stated.For more information, or to schedule a product demonstration, call: 1-732-781-9010 or visit: http://www.darwinautomotive.com AboutDarwin Automotive:More information is available at http://www.DarwinAutomotive.com , or by calling 1-732-781-9010.



