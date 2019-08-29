United States General Insurance Market Review & Forecast 2013-2022: Provides KPIs such as Written Premium, Loss Ratio, and Penetration

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US General Insurance: Key trends and Opportunities to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the the US general insurance segment.



The report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the US general insurance segment.



It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, loss ratio and general insurance penetration during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022).



The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the US economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the US general insurance industry.

Comparison of US general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.

A comprehensive overview of the US economy, government initiatives, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

US insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

US general insurance industry's market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

Distribution channels deployed by the US general insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.

Scope



It provides historical values for the US general insurance segment for the report's 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the US general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2022.

It analyzes the various distribution channels for general insurance products in US.

It profiles the top general insurance companies in US, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Companies Mentioned



United Health Group

Kaiser Foundation Group

Anthem Inc Group

State Farm Group

Humana Group

Aetna Group

Berkshire Hathaway Group

Liberty Mut Group

HCSC Group

Allstate Ins Group

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Economy Overview



Chapter 3 Summary Trend & KPIs

Penetration and Growth

Consumer Segment and Retention

Premiums and Profitability

Chapter 4 Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Chapter 5 Key Trends by Lines of Business - Retail & Commercial

Lines of Business

By Consumer Segment

Commercial Line of Business

Retail Line of Business

Chapter 6 Key Trends by Lines of Business - KPIs, Market Share, and Concentration

Property Insurance

Motor Insurance

Liability Insurance

Financial Lines Insurance

Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance

Personal Accident and Health Insurance

Miscellaneous Insurance

Chapter 7 Distribution Overview



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 9 Competitor Profiles



Chapter 10 Insurtech



Chapter 11 Appendix



