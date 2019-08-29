Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea E. Bolger and David L. Mowat to its Board of Directors.



Ms. Bolger is a seasoned Executive and Board member with broad experience and a record of accomplishment with the largest financial institution in Canada. She possesses deep expertise in strategic leadership and enterprise-wide risk management as well as an extensive understanding of commercial banking and wealth management.

Mr. Mowat most recently served as President and CEO of Alberta’s largest financial institution. Under his leadership, the company has reinvigorated its brand and strategic plan and replaced its banking system and IT infrastructure. His background is in banking and the venture capital markets, with more than 30 years of experience. He is active in numerous community organizations and recently chaired the Royalty Review task force in Alberta.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Andrea and David to our Board of Directors” said Michael Mueller, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Laurentian Bank of Canada. “Both are accomplished leaders in their areas of expertise and their knowledge and insights will be extremely valuable to the Board mandate to support the strategic plan to ensure the Bank’s profitability and development.”

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With 3,300 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its retail, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44 billion in balance sheet assets and $29 billion in assets under administration.

Information :

Hélène Soulard

Assistant Vice President, Communications

514 284-4500, extension 40015

helene.soulard@lbcfg.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.