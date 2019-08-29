Kura Oncology to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences:



A panel discussion entitled “Focusing the Laser on Precision Oncology” at Citi’s 14 th Annual Biotech Conference in Boston at 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT on September 5, 2019; and



Annual Biotech Conference in Boston at 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT on September 5, 2019; and An analyst-led discussion at H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference in New York at 12:50 p.m. ET / 9:50 a.m. PT on September 10, 2019.

A live audio webcast of both discussions will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com , with an archived replay available immediately following the event.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s lead drug candidate is tipifarnib, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor, for which the Company is conducting a registration-directed trial in recurrent or metastatic patients with HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. In addition, tipifarnib is being evaluated in multiple other Phase 2 clinical trials in solid tumor and hematologic indications. Kura’s pipeline also includes KO-947, an ERK inhibitor, currently in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial, and KO-539, a menin-MLL inhibitor, which is entering a Phase 1 clinical trial. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that compounds that appeared promising in early research or clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in later preclinical studies or clinical trials, the risk that Kura may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, uncertainties associated with performing clinical trials, regulatory filings and applications, risks associated with reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, and other risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs.

