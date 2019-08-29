Redwood Living, Inc. Announces New Apartment Neighborhood in Southgate, Michigan

/EIN News/ --

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood), the innovative building development and property management company known for its neighborhoods of single-story apartment homes, recently announced its plans for a new type of apartment development in Southgate, Michigan. The development will be built in Redwood’s signature style—single-story apartment homes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached garage, all arranged in a neighborhood setup normally only seen in developments of single-family homes. Residents get the experience of living in a single-family home without having to deal with the worries that come with owning a home.



“Redwood is all about giving our residents the rental experience they truly deserve,” stated Mike VanGelder, Senior Vice President of Property Operations at Redwood. “We take care of the maintenance, landscaping and headaches in the neighborhood, so our residents can spend their time on what matters, like hobbies, spending time with loved ones, and enjoying the community of Southgate.”



Redwood Southgate will offer open floor plans varying by layout and square footage, but all including features like plank flooring, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Each apartment will even get its own patio, perfect for grilling, entertaining and relaxing.



Redwood Southgate is still in the construction phase of its development, but Redwood forecasts its first residents can move in just before the start of the new year.



For more information about Redwood and its new Southgate, Michigan neighborhood, please email marketing@byredwood.com.



About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.



