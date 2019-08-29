Fresche Solutions Announces Appointment of New President & CEO

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresche Solutions , the world’s leading provider of IBM Power Systems IBM i application management and modernization solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Crépeau as President & Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1st, 2019. Mr. Crépeau will be responsible for positioning the company for its next phase of growth and development. Daniel Crépeau replaces Andy Kulakowski, who has been part of Fresche for the last 30 years. Mr. Kulakowski will remain involved with Fresche taking on a new role as Founder.



Back in 2010, Mr. Kulakowski led the Company to successfully achieve a management buyout and work out a repositioning plan. Today, as a result of that rebuild strategy, Fresche is recognized as the largest modernization and management company serving the IBM i market. The demand for digital transformation and IT modernization has reached new heights. Mr. Crépeau’s proven track record in fast-growing companies will be extremely valuable. As of September 1st, Andy will also be supporting the Company’s growth by developing and maintaining relationships with clients, partners and the overall business community.

“Working with Daniel over the last year has been an amazing experience. His expertise and professional background will play a key role in the strategic evolution of the company. I’m looking forward to the upcoming months and will continue to work side-by-side with Daniel in Fresche’s continued growth” said Andy Kulakowski, President & CEO of Fresche Solutions.

Daniel Crépeau has more than 30 years of experience within large corporations in the IT and financial sectors managing large, diversified IT operations. He brings to Fresche a tremendous expertise in corporate strategy, business development and operational management. He previously held leadership positions at CGI Group, responsible for the systems integration and outsourcing solutions. He was also Vice President, Information Technologies at PSP Investments, one of Canada’s largest pension investment managers. Before joining Fresche as Chief of Operations, Mr. Crépeau worked as a strategic consultant for financial institutions. He also serves on the board of two companies and one non-profit organization that promotes IT learning in elementary schools in Montréal. Mr. Crépeau holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering (BEng.) from Polytechnique Montréal.

“We are very excited to work with a proven leader such as Daniel Crépeau to build on the important work that has been done and to help create a market leading company for the long term. Daniel is a very experienced and successful COO who has extensive systems development, professional services and operational experience. He will partner with the leadership and management teams to continue creating value for the company. His skills and knowledge will play a key role in the path of our future growth” declared Mr. Irwin Kramer, Chairman of the Board, Fresche Solutions.

“It’s an honor for me to pursue Andy’s role in such a creative and innovative company. I’m also humbled by the faith and trust that Andy and the Board members have placed in me. Fresche Solutions benefits from an incredible team and a phenomenal line of products and services. Our focus will continue to be on supporting our clients in achieving their business objectives by leveraging the investments they have made in IT. I’m excited to lead the team along with our investment partners in building a market-leading company with solid long-term performance” declared Daniel Crépeau, Chief Operating Officer, Fresche Solutions.

About Fresche Solutions

Fresche is the leading provider of application modernization and management solutions that enable digital transformation for companies that rely on IBM i Systems. Our added-value products and services bring clients the best, boldest ways to modernize and better manage their business and IT. Fresche helps them fuel transformation and growth, improve their productivity and competitiveness while reducing the risks. Fresche has a wide network, with more than 200 business partners worldwide.

Headquartered in Montréal, the company has offices in United States, Australia, India as well as Europe. Fresche investors include Le Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Fondaction.

