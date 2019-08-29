Landos Biopharma to Present at Upcoming Conferences in September

/EIN News/ -- BLACKSBURG, Va., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma today announced that Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following conferences in New York:



Event: BioCentury 26th Annual NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry, Sept. 6, 2019

Location: Millennium Times Square

Date/Time: Friday, Sept. 6, at 9:20 a.m. EDT

Event: H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, Sept. 8-10, 2019

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Date/Time: Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 3:50 p.m. EDT

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/lans/ .

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of first-in-class oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos’ lead clinical asset, BT-11, is a first-in-class, oral therapeutic that acts locally in the gastrointestinal tract for treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The company has completed Phase 1 clinical testing and has initiated Phase 2 clinical testing of BT-11 for inflammatory bowel disease in 2019. Landos also has a robust pipeline of new compounds for other autoimmune diseases, several of which Landos anticipates will advance to IND and Phase 1 clinical testing in 2020. Landos is headquartered in Blacksburg, Va. For more information, please visit www.landosbiopharma.com or contact info@landosbiopharma.com or follow us @Landosbio .

Contacts:

Chiara Russo (investors)

Solebury Trout

617-221-9197

crusso@troutgroup.com

Rich Allan (media)

Solebury Trout

646-378-2958

rallan@troutgroup.com



