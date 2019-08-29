Celebrate the Last Long Weekend of Summer Safely – Drive Sober or Plan Ahead for a Sober Ride Home

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are urging Canadians to make this last summer long weekend memorable for all the right reasons – not for a tragic impaired driving crash.



“As Canadians get ready for their summer parties and long weekend gatherings, we encourage everyone to give some thought to how they can protect themselves and others from impaired driving,” said MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Andrew Murie. “If you’re going to be drinking or consuming drugs, plan on getting a sober ride home. It only takes a few minutes and it could save your life and the lives of others.”

Every year, hundreds of people are killed and thousands are injured in crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs. MADD Canada and Allstate Canada are asking everyone to do their part to prevent impaired driving.

Never drive a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never ride with a driver who is impaired;

Call 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

“The devastation caused by impaired driving is senseless and entirely preventable,” said Allstate Insurance Company of Canada President and CEO Ryan Michel. “Allstate joins MADD Canada in sharing the sober driving message, and asks all Canadians to make safety a priority this weekend. Whether it’s a car, a boat or an ATV – leave the driving to someone who is sober.”

However you are spending this last long weekend of summer, please do not drive impaired. Call an Uber or a cab, arrange a designated driver, take public transit or stay the night. Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App. Visit https://www.uber.com/partner/en-ca/madd-canada/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to keep both customers and employees in "Good Hands®" and is proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for seven consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca . For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca .

For more information, contact: Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 223, 905-330-7565 or dregan@madd.ca Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca Karen Benner, Manager of Public Relations, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, 905-415-4151 or kbenner@allstate.ca.



