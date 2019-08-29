/EIN News/ --

Inivata to Present New Clinical Data on the Utility of Liquid Biopsy and

InVisionFirst®-Lung at World Conference on Lung Cancer 2019

Oral presentation and posters to feature Inivata’s InVisionFirst®-Lung and the applications of

liquid biopsy in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Research Triangle Park, NC, USA and Cambridge, UK, August 29, 2019 -- Inivata , a leader in liquid biopsy, is pleased to announce that the Company and its world-leading collaborators will showcase cutting-edge data at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) 7-10 September in Barcelona. The details are as follows:

Poster: Serial circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis of blood and saliva predicts osimertinib response and resistance in EGFR-mutant NSCLC

Date and time: September 08, 09.45 - 18.00 CET

Location: Exhibit Hall

For the list of authors, click here .

Poster: Circulating tumor DNA assay and survival in patients with metastatic, non-small cell lung cancer

Date and time: September 09, 10.15-18.15 CET

Location: Exhibit Hall

For the list of authors, click here .

Mini-Oral Presentation: Circulating tumor DNA analysis depicts potential mechanisms of resistance to BRAF-targeted therapies in BRAF+ non-small cell lung cancer

Date and time: September 10, 15.10-15.15 CET

Location: Vienna Room

For the list of authors, click here .

In addition, the use of Inivata’s InVisionFirst-Lung liquid biopsy test is cited in a study by Dana Farber Cancer Institute researchers who investigated response assessment using plasma cfDNA in advanced NSCLC patients:

Poster: Response Assessment Using Plasma Cell‑Free DNA (cfDNA) – When Is the Optimal Time to Assess Response?

Date and time: September 08, 09.45-18.00 CET

Location: Exhibit Hall

For the list of authors, click here .

About Inivata

Inivata is a leader in liquid biopsy. Its InVision® platform unlocks essential genomic information from a simple blood draw to transform the care of cancer patients. The Company’s technology is based on pioneering research from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge and reinforced by multiple high calibre publications. Its lead product, InVisionFirst®-Lung, is commercially available and provides molecular insights that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for advanced NSCLC patients. Inivata is partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on InVisionFirst-Lung and its wider platform, which is applicable to a range of cancer types. The Company has a CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory in Research Triangle Park, NC and laboratories in Cambridge, UK. For more information, please go to www.inivata.com . Follow us on Twitter @Inivata.

Media Contacts:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Chris Gardner/Angela Gray/Sarah Wilson (UK)

Catherine London (US)

inivata@consilium-comms.com +44 (0)20 3709 5700, +1 917 763 2709

Karen Chandler-Smith

karen.chandler-smith@inivata.com +44 (0)7900 430235

Investor Contact:

LifeSci Advisors

Bob Yedid bob@lifesciadvisors.com + 1 646-597-69



