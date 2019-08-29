JAGGAER Addresses Impact of Tariffs on Manufacturing Supply Chain

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER , the world’s largest independent spend management company, and MetalMiner , a sourcing and trading market intelligence firm for metal markets, will present a detailed review of the impact of tariffs on global manufacturing, giving actionable strategies for mitigating risk while maintaining profitability. Register here for the Ready or Not, Here They Come: How Tariffs Will Wreak Havoc on Your Supply Chain (And What to Do) live webinar on Wednesday, September 11 at 11:00AM ET.



The dynamic nature of global tariff brinksmanship has forced manufacturers to reevaluate their supply chains, and calls for nimble strategies to quickly assemble and qualify alternative options to the point of completely shifting manufacturing operations, in some cases. This scenario has created a number of vexing issues: does a company absorb the price increase and pass the cost along to consumers? Is the answer reconfiguring or even completely relocating a supply chain to another country? Are domestic sources an option?

It's mission critical for manufacturers to have immediate, up-to-date visibility into their entire Source-to-Pay (S2P) process. This exclusive JAGGAER webinar will provide strategies and tactics that manufacturers can immediately implement:

How to access parts/components/assemblies most at risk.

Analyzing current spend on goods that are tariff challenged.

How to develop sourcing strategies and implement alternative supply options.

How to find alternative suppliers (and vet / onboard them) as quickly as possible.

How to re-think parts/products/assemblies to get an accurate cost model.

JAGGAER’s Thomas Dieringer and MetalMiner’s founder and CEO Lisa Reisman will walk through a quick tariff outlook, discuss strategies, and provide insights around planning and technology that can support fast-moving supply chain configurations.

The instability caused by tariffs on manufacturing goods are wreaking havoc on supply chains. Identifying at-risk supply chains and finding alternative options is crucial, and is only possible with detailed visibility. Join JAGGAER’s live webinar to develop tools to identify risk and quickly adjust supply chains for today, and insulate them against future disruptions.

Click here for webinar registration

JAGGAER’s REV2019 event happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate,” and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise.

For more information on REV2019

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

Visit our media center for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro .

JAGGAER ONE unified platform image

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin

Stevenjlundin@bigfrontier.com

312-602-2434



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.