Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market is Expected to Reach USD 1.82 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Osteoporosis Drugs Market by Drug Class (Bisphosphonates, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM), Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Rank Ligand Inhibitors, Branded, Generics, Others), Gender, Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The key contributing factors for the growth of osteoporosis drugs market are increasing geriatric population, changing lifestyles impinging bone health, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, growing awareness about osteoporotic care and increasing investment in drug discovery & development. The global osteoporosis drugs market is expected to grow from USD 1.43 billion in 2017 to USD 1.82 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.53% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

The weakening of bones is known as osteoporosis due to lower bone mass that results in micro-architectural deterioration of bone tissue and leads to higher risk of a broken fracture. The osteoporosis makes bones weaker and breakable. It generally occurs at an advanced age of an individual and is mostly seen in women than males. Osteoporosis happens due to lower-than-normal maximum bone mass and greater-than-normal bone loss. There is an increase in bone loss after menopause due to lower levels of estrogen. Osteoporosis could also occur due to a number of diseases or treatments, it also include anorexia, alcoholism, kidney disease, hyperthyroidism, and surgical removal of the ovaries. Certain medications may increase the rate of bone loss, including some antiseizure medications, proton pump inhibitors, chemotherapy, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, and glucocorticosteroids. Smoking and less or no exercise are also the risk factors. The increasing awareness for osteoporosis care is the major trend that is witnessed in the osteoporosis drugs market. According to National Institutes of Health Osteoporosis and Related Bone Diseases, the changing lifestyle that includes alcohol, sedentary lifestyle, and smoking will highly promote osteoporosis in men. The increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and investments in the discovery and development of drugs to treat osteoporosis is driving the osteoporosis drugs market.

Increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, changing lifestyles impinging bone health are the key driving factors for the osteoporosis drugs market. In addition, growing awareness about osteoporotic care, and increasing investment in drug discovery and development will lead the growth of the osteoporosis drugs market in a couple of years. The side effects of osteoporosis drugs and patent expiration of osteoporosis drug may limit the growth of the market. However, increasing R&D investment in drug discovery and development and increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to boost the osteoporosis drugs market over the forecast period.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/386032/request-sample

Key players operating in the global osteoporosis drugs market are Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis International AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Amgen Inc, Radius Health, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Actavis plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and among others.

The Novartis International AG, Merck & Co, Inc., Eli Lilly Amgen Inc., Forteo, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the top leading players of the market. Major players are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain the market share. For instance, in 2018, linigen Group PLC acquired the global rights to osteoporosis drug Imukin from Horizon Pharma PLC. Horizon will retain the rights to Actimmune, a similar drug, in the US, Canada and Japan.

The leading organization are acquiring the market to increase their market share. For instance, GSK completed the acquisition of TESARO, Inc. an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. This would strengthen the organization’s pharmaceutical business, accelerating the build of GSK’s pipeline and commercial capability in oncology.



Bisphosphonates segment held the highest market size of around USD 445.74 million in 2017

Drug class segment includes bisphosphonates, selective estrogen inhibitors modulator (SERM), parathyroid hormone therapy, calcitonin, rank ligand inhibitors, generics, and others. The bisphosphonates segment held the highest market size of around USD 445.74 million in 2017. Bisphosphonates are the most commonly prescribed medication for treatment and prevention of osteoporosis.

Oral segment registered the highest market share of 56.18% in 2017

Route of administration segment covers oral, injectable, and others. The oral segment registered the highest market share of 56.18% in 2017 owing to high preference of oral osteoporosis drugs, ease of availability, and is commonly prescribed medication for treatment.

Female segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of 55.16% during the forecast period

Gender segment consists of male and female. The female segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of 55.16% during the forecast period owing to increasing the risk of fractures, mainly in wrist, hip, and spinal vertebrae are seen more in women’s over the age of 50. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), the number of women suffering from osteoporosis has crossed more than 200 million globally.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/osteoporosis-drugs-market-by-drug-class-bisphosphonates-selective-386032.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Osteoporosis drugs Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global osteoporosis drugs market with USD 566.35 million in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region held the second dominant position in the market. The presence of well-established medical & healthcare infrastructure, substantial investments in the healthcare activities, favourable R& D policies of the government towards the osteoporosis drug applications are the major trends for the increasing osteoporosis drugs market in North America region. Asia Pacific region holds second dominant position in the due to the global osteoporosis drugs market due to increasing occurrences of osteoporosis in Asia-Pacific, rising disposable income, persistent infrastructural improvements in healthcare facilities, and consistent R&D investments deployed by the prominent players in this region.

About the report:

The global osteoporosis drugs market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=386032&type=single



Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Fior Market Research LLP

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

Blog: http://heraldwriter24.com

















To know more market research reports and industry analysis, visit our associate website: https://www.mrinsights.biz

Related Reports

Global Syringes and Cannulas Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/syringes-and-cannulas-market-by-product-syringes-cannulas-386025.html



Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/urinary-tract-infection-treatment-market-by-drug-class-386026.html



Global Valvular Heart Disease Treatment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/valvular-heart-disease-treatment-market-by-disease-aortic-386027.html



Global Venous Stents Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/venous-stents-market-by-technology-iliac-vein-stents-386028.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.