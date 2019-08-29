Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Public Cloud Management and Security Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 29, 2019

Description

Cloud management is the management of cloud computing products and services. Rising demand for cloud computing and management drives the growth of the global public cloud management and security services market. 

At the start, the report mentions a forecast and comprehensive analysis of the Public Cloud Management and Security Services market on a global as well as regional level. The report provides complete data from 2019 to 2025 based on the income generation, and current, historical, and forecasted growth in the market in terms of market value and volume. Furthermore, the report covers the significant changes happening in the market characteristics over the assessment period.

This report focuses on the global Public Cloud Management and Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Cloud Management and Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Accenture 
Microsoft 
IBM 
Oracle 
Amazon Web Services 
Capgemini 
Cisco Systems 
Cognizant 
Vmware 
SAP 
Tencent 
Alibaba

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
IT Operation Management 
Security 
Storage Management 
Others

Market segment by Application, split into 
Government 
Healthcare 
BFSI 
Telecommunication 
Media & Entertainment 
Energy & Utilties 
Retail & Wholesale 
Manufacturing 
Others

Regional Analysis

The evaluation and forecast of the Public Cloud Management and Security Services market have been reviewed on a regional and global basis. Based on the region, the x market is examined in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM).

Research Methodology

The Public Cloud Management and Security Services market report has been documented with the help of many primary (interviews, observations, surveys) and secondary (industrial databases, journals) sources to identify and gather appropriate data for this comprehensive market-oriented, commercial, and technical assessment. Porter’s Five Force Model has been utilized to ascertain the market evaluation accurately and to determine the several strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and multiple qualitative and quantitative analysis related with the market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 United States 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix 

