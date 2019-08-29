Public Cloud Management and Security Services Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public Cloud Management and Security Services Industry
Description
Cloud management is the management of cloud computing products and services. Rising demand for cloud computing and management drives the growth of the global public cloud management and security services market.
At the start, the report mentions a forecast and comprehensive analysis of the Public Cloud Management and Security Services market on a global as well as regional level. The report provides complete data from 2019 to 2025 based on the income generation, and current, historical, and forecasted growth in the market in terms of market value and volume. Furthermore, the report covers the significant changes happening in the market characteristics over the assessment period.
This report focuses on the global Public Cloud Management and Security Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Cloud Management and Security Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Microsoft
IBM
Oracle
Amazon Web Services
Capgemini
Cisco Systems
Cognizant
Vmware
SAP
Tencent
Alibaba
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
IT Operation Management
Security
Storage Management
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Healthcare
BFSI
Telecommunication
Media & Entertainment
Energy & Utilties
Retail & Wholesale
Manufacturing
Others
Regional Analysis
The evaluation and forecast of the Public Cloud Management and Security Services market have been reviewed on a regional and global basis. Based on the region, the x market is examined in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM).
Research Methodology
The Public Cloud Management and Security Services market report has been documented with the help of many primary (interviews, observations, surveys) and secondary (industrial databases, journals) sources to identify and gather appropriate data for this comprehensive market-oriented, commercial, and technical assessment. Porter’s Five Force Model has been utilized to ascertain the market evaluation accurately and to determine the several strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and multiple qualitative and quantitative analysis related with the market.
