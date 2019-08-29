Horizon Technologies announced to sponsor the 5th Annual Airborne ISR Conference

Airborne ISR 2019

SMi Reports: John Beckner, Founder and CEO, Horizon Technologies will be presenting an exclusive briefing on the FlyingFish at Airborne ISR Conference 2019

LONDON, LONDON, August 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s Airborne ISR Conference commencing on the 23rd-24th October 2019 in London, features over 19 high-ranking military and industry expert speakers giving briefings on the latest developments in airborne systems and the advancements of airborne intelligence from: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal, UK, USA, and more.For those interested in attending, the last early bird discount of £200 is expiring at midnight on Friday 30th August 2019. Register online at http://www.airborne-isr.net/einpr7 In recent news, Horizon Technologies have announced two major NATO end-user orders for their FlyingFish airborne SIGINT system totaling over £14 Million over the next few years.John Beckner, the Founder and CEO at Horizon Technologies noted “More and more countries are installing airborne Sat Phone SIGINT and FlyingFish on their ISR aircraft...FlyingFish remains a key tool in the fight against piracy, refugee rescue and counter terrorism. FlyingFish is the only exportable and fully airborne-qualified Sat Phone SIGINT system on the market today.”SMi Group are pleased to announce that Horizon Technologies will be sponsoring the upcoming Airborne ISR 2019 Conference and John Beckner will be presenting an exclusive briefing on the FlyingFish on Day Two of the event His presentation will be on 'Sat Phone SIGINT – From FlyingFish™ to Amber', covering:• Current manned-aircraft Sat Phone SIGINT• Adding Sat Phone SIGINT to UAVs via Xtender• Cube-Sat based ISRThe newly updated brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.airborne-isr.net/einpr7 Delegates will have the opportunity to network with a host of ISR professionals, as well as hearing high-level briefings on new 5th generation platforms and ISR infrastructure.23rd – 24th October 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKGold Sponsor: LeonardoSponsors: Airbus, Horizon Technologies, Intelsat General CorporationFor sponsorship and exhibitor enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 207 827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



