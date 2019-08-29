Fraser Institute News Release: U.S. states outperform provinces in job growth, employment rates

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All 10 Canadian provinces have underperformed compared to most U.S. states on key labour indicators including private-sector job growth and employment rates over the past three years, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.



“This Labour Day, as we remember that strong labour markets mean more opportunities and higher living standards for workers, the stronger performance of U.S. states should concern all Canadians including policymakers,” said Steve Lafleur, senior policy analyst at the Fraser Institute and co-author of Measuring Labour Markets in Canada and the United States, 2019.

The study measures the labour market performance of all 10 Canadian provinces and 50 U.S. states from 2016 to 2018, using eight indicators including job-creation, unemployment and worker productivity (the average value of goods and services produced per worker).

All 10 Canadian provinces rank in the bottom half of the 60 jurisdictions with British Columbia (31th) and Quebec (48th) the highest-ranked provinces.

Three of the five lowest ranked jurisdictions are Canadian: New Brunswick (58th), Nova Scotia (59th) and Newfoundland and Labrador (last at 60th).

Crucially, on total employment growth, a key measure of a jurisdiction’s economic health, only one province ranked in the top 10 (B.C. tied for 9th with an average total employment growth rate of 2.6 per cent over the three-year period). Colorado ranked first on this measure (3.3 per cent) while five jurisdictions (including Saskatchewan and Newfound and Labrador) averaged negative annual employment growth over the three-year period.

“The relatively low employment growth rates in several provinces will limit the ability of workers to prosper for themselves and their families,” said Ben Eisen, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.

Overall Labour Market Index Rankings

Province Rank (out of 60) British Columbia 31 Quebec 48 Manitoba 49 Ontario 50 Saskatchewan 51 Prince Edward Island 52 Alberta 53 New Brunswick 58 Nova Scotia 59 Newfoundland and Labrador 60

