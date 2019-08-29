Kaiser Partner receives World Finance award in recognition of outstanding client support

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Partner , one of the world’s leading wealth advisory groups, has been recognised as the Best Private Bank in Liechtenstein by the World Finance Banking Awards 2019 . The win acknowledges the way the institution has been able to modernise and adapt while remaining true to its long-standing values.



The organisation’s roots stretch all the way back to 1931 when the first of the group’s companies was founded. In the years that have followed, Kaiser Partner has stuck resolutely to its core belief of putting clients first. In particular, the firm has continuously strived to assist entrepreneurial families, especially those trying to navigate the complexities of digital disruption and global trade regulations.

“The wide-ranging reforms unleashed by digitalisation are just the latest confirmation that companies now have to make important decisions more frequently and at a faster rate,” Benedikt Kaiser, Executive Board Member at Kaiser Partner Trust Services and Family Office, explained in an exclusive article for World Finance . “The strength of family businesses has always been that they grow slowly and steadily, but things are different now, and family firms need to adapt.”

For wealth management firms like Kaiser Partner, the process of preserving and growing the assets held by a family business should always be a holistic one. Understanding ownership arrangements, mitigating risk exposure and having the right structures in place are all hugely important. Keeping personal and corporate wealth separate is also essential, as is ensuring that sufficient liquidity is maintained at all times.

As a family-owned company itself, Kaiser Partner knows exactly the kinds of services required by entrepreneurial families – no matter how big or small the firm, no matter how complex the industry.

To find out more about Kaiser Partner and how it helps family businesses manage their assets, pick up the latest issue of World Finance, available online, on mobile and in print now.

