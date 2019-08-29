Global Corrugated Paper Market Share, Size, Growth Opportunities, Key Driven Factors, Market Scenario Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The global corrugated paper market is anticipated to witness accelerated growth over the forecast period, as per the latest report uploaded on the website of WiseGuy Reports (WGR). Corrugated paper is a material that consists of a fluted corrugated sheet and one to two flat linerboards. This paper is made on flute lamination machines, which are also known as corrugators. It is used in the manufacturing of corrugated boxes and shipping containers. Corrugated paper is generally preferred over other types of packaging papers due to several features. Some of these features include moisture resistance and wet strength, flat crush test, edge crush test, bending resistance, cushioning and shock absorption, burst strength, grammage, and tear resistance.

The global corrugated paper market is set on an impressive growth trajectory which is influenced by various factors including rising population and an ascension noted in the per capita income of consumers. Further, the applications for corrugated packaging are burgeoning, which is further driving the demand for corrugated paper. Such applications are noted to proliferate in several end-user industries including personal care, food & beverages, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, as well as, electronic goods.

Moreover, the upscaling e-commerce industry is expected to promote higher demand for the corrugated boxes, fostering market growth. A high inclination towards the use of corrugated paper is seen in the packaging industry, owing to growing preference of small, medium, and large corrugated packaging products, supporting fast-paced demand growth observed in the market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global corrugated paper market is studied for various segments to arrive at a reasonable and accurate conclusion. Such segmentation is done on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the global corrugated paper market is segmented into single corrugated cardboard and double corrugated cardboard. By application, the market is segmented into beverage industry, food industry, fiber industry, medical industry, and daily chemical products.

Detailed Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global corrugated paper market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia. The report is customizable and can provide a regional analysis for the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Asia Pacific is studied for the sub-segments of India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Europe is studied for the sub-segments of Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe. South America is further segmented into Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America. The Middle East & Africa is sub-segmented into Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the significant players in the corrugated paper market include Mondi, Georgia-Pacific, International Paper, Roch-Tenn, Smurfit Kappa, Archis Packaging, Bates Container, Bio-PAPPEL SAB de CV, Carter Holt Harvey, Clarasion, DS Smith, Dunapack Packaging, Emin Leydier, Europac Group's Packaging Division, Induspac, Interstate Resources, MeadWestvaco, PCA, Sonoco Products, and U.S. Corrugated.

Industry Update

April 2019: A new restaurant named Cardboard in Mumbai has every inch of furnishing made corrugated cardboard. This restaurant fashions cardboard chairs, tables, and even lampshades. These surfaces are wax laminated and immune to all climatic and environmental changes.

