Workwear/Uniforms Market 2019 Industry Trends, Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global workwear/uniforms market is expected to exhibit steady growth over the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of wearing workwear/uniforms in the manufacturing and chemicals industries, where workers may come in contact with corrosive or otherwise harmful materials such as hot metals and corrosive acids. Growing implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations in the U.S can positively affect the market over the forecast period, as the U.S. has one of the largest manufacturing sectors in the world and is a leading player in various industries. North America is likely to dominate the global workwear/uniforms market over the forecast period due to the growing manufacturing sector.

According to the report’s findings, the global workwear/uniforms market is mainly fragmented, with top players only accounting for close to 2.5% of the market. The report provides a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the global workwear/uniforms market. Major players in the workwear/uniforms market are profiled in the report to provide readers with an accurate overview of where each leading player stands in the market. The likely trajectory of changes in the workwear/uniforms market’s competitive dynamics is elaborated upon in detail in the report. Major tactics adopted by key players in the workwear/uniforms market are also assessed in the report to find out what works in the market and what is likely to fail.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3757271-global-workwear-uniforms-uniforms-workwears-market-growth-2019-2024



Key Players

The report contains a complete study of the competitive scenario of the workwear/uniforms market and the existing trends that are anticipated to impact the market. It recognizes vital players of the market, including both key and emerging players. The report consists of the companies in the market share study to offer a more comprehensive overview of the key market players. Additionally, the report also includes significant strategic developments of the market such as partnerships, new product launch, agreements, acquisitions & mergers, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, and growth of major market players on a global and regional basis.



VF Corporation

Williamson Dickie

Fristads Kansas Group

Aramark

Alsico

Adolphe Lafont

Carhartt

Engelbert Strauss

UniFirst

G&K Services

Sioen

Cintas

Hultafors Group

Johnsons Apparelmaster

Aditya Birla

Van Puijenbroek Textiel

Dura-Wear

Würth Modyf

Yihe

Lantian Hewu

China Garments

Provogue

Wokdiwei

Aoruina

Many U.S. players have set up manufacturing facilities in Mexico and other Latin American countries to avail the cheaper labor rates prevailing in these countries. Increasing awareness about workplace risks and safety protocol to negate the same is likely to be a major driver for the workwear/uniforms market in Latin America over the forecast period. Thus, the Americas is likely to be the major revenue generator in the global workwear/uniforms market over the forecast period.

China is a major manufacturer of workwear/uniforms and is likely to retain a solid lead in the global market until the end of the forecast period. Manufacturing processes are driven by the growing presence of the manufacturing sector in China, as automotive and electronics production has boomed in recent years. Consumption of goods and services and the increasing expendable income levels of consumers can drive the market growth. The growing metalworking and chemicals industries in China are likely to be a major driver for the workwear/uniforms market over the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the global workwear/uniforms market’s regional dynamics, elaborating upon which regional markets are likely to hold a dominant share in the global market in the coming years. Solid historical analysis is provided in the report to expand upon projections for each major regional market. The report covers North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the MEA and provides comprehensive forecasts and projections about each regional market.

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3757271-global-workwear-uniforms-uniforms-workwears-market-growth-2019-2024



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.