One of its Kind Exclusive Middle Eastern Coupons Website Started By Female Entrepreneur

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Himmi Bangia launched unique coupons based deals and discount platform Barakatalan .exclusively keeping in view Middle Eastern countries audience. Having tie-ups with big names like Sephora, Lacoste , Gap, Max as well as GCC brands like Noon ,Souq Namshi, Tajawal and many more, Barakatalan creates a highly customized user experience on the platform with results of brand coupons which customers prefer being more accessible in searches.Barakatalan being inferred to mean “growth” and “now”, aims to create and maintain an increase in the purchasing power of the average online shopper in an immediate and effective manner. With the same amount of earnings and savings, customers of this unique website can tap into big savings with exclusive coupons on their favourite stores online.With a 70% growth per month, Barakatalan has affiliations with 500 advertisers from the Middle East and 200,000 subscribers to their newsletter. What started as a one-woman show has also expanded into a team of 7, which is about to launch a revamped and all-new website by the end of June 2019. With experience working for a big e-commerce company based out of the Middle East, Himmi had gathered a lot of knowledge on the market and its predominant conditions. She noticed a dearth of GCC centric offers and designed her business model around this idea. With minor investments and contributions out of the salary of her family and friends, A unique and authentic platform was born for shopaholics who like to save big. A sneak peeks into the future of Barakatalan hints at the launch of an all-new web platform with a user interface with a higher degree of user-friendliness and an Arabic version of the site in the works as well.Want a customized shopping experience without having to set foot outside the comfort of your home? Then this site is the place for you. Whether big or small, most of the Middle Eastern e-commerce stores one can imagine will be featured on Barakatalan. Brands like Noon where you can get the best products including cosmetics, steals for the tech-savvy, home furnishings and more or Jarir where you can grab amazing discounts on school supplies, office stationery, books, arts & crafts and the like, ranging till FarFetch where a global luxury digital marketplace will engulf you into a shoppers paradise, Barakatalan coupons are the way to go.Mrs. Bangia aims to create a global presence for the site within the next 5 years, with special focus on working women and creating a community and safe haven for shoppers to explore their wants and needs without overshooting their budget. Shoppers can embark on their journey by searching for their favourite stores on the easy to use platform’s search bar, leisurely scroll down and browse the brands by their logos and click on anything that catches their eye or check by the kind of item they want by selecting categories from the toolbar. Those who want to stay ahead of the trends can also avail the ‘top store’ feature and see what’s in store for a hip look and feel.Great planning, investment strategies, hard work, and a little help were all big parts in Himmi’s success. Shoppers can subscribe, contact and find more by visiting Barakatalan.



