2nd Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress (Philadelphia, PA, United States - September 19-20, 2019) - The Next Step Towards Changing Treatment Paradigms in Immuno-Oncology
The current revolution in immuno-oncology is being driven by Antibody Drug Conjugates, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Bispecific Antibodies, and Cell Therapies.
Clinical trials have shown that cancer patients can tolerate this immune-based treatment more effectively than conventional treatments like chemotherapy and radiotherapy. It's clearly one of the hottest fields of Biopharma which has gained momentum in the past few years.
- With more than 45 speakers across the world from pharma, bio-pharma and biotech companies, the congress will discuss the latest updates in the development of ADC's, Monoclonal Antibodies, Bispecific Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, and Cellular Therapy.
- Meet and network with experts from leading universities and industry sharing their knowledge on Preclinical and Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments, Next Gen CAR-T Cell Therapy, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Monoclonal, and Bispecific Antibodies and more.
- A platform to meet experts from Pharma, biopharma and biotech companies and increase your learning in Monoclonal and Bispecific Antibodies, Cell Therapy and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors.
Key Highlights
- Updates in development of monoclonal Abs and bispecific Abs
- Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combinations
- Preclinical and Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments
Sessions
- Targeted Antibodies and Combinations
- Pre-clinical & Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments
- New Antibody Formats
- New Immune Checkpoints for Immunotherapy
Why Attend?
- Find out new case studies of antibody projects in development
- Contribute to interactive roundtables with your peers to deliberate key topics most relevant to you
Agenda
Day 1
Stream A: Monoclonal and Bispecific Antibodies
- Opening remarks from the Chairman 09:00 - 09:05
- Keynote: Learnings from the successful Cancer Immunotherapy Combinations and Bispecifics 09:05 - 09:35 Rakesh Dixit, CEO, Bionavigen
- Natural single domain antibodies as potential alternatives to monoclonal antibodies in the next generation immunotherapy 09:35 - 10:05
- Rajesh Singh, Laboratory Director, Abzyme Therapeutics
- Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentations - One-to-One Networking Meetings 10:35 - 11:25
- Novel conjugation technologies-Payload and Linkers 11:25 - 11:55
- Improving recruitment of myeloid effector cells for antibody therapy 11:55 - 12:25
- Therapeutic targeting of the tumor microenvironment 12:25 - 12:55
- Lunch and Poster Presentations - One-to-One Networking Meetings 12:55 - 13:55
- New Antibody Formats and Developments in CAR-T Cell Therapy
- Biomarkers Associated with Clinical Outcomes in ZUMA-1 Supporting Approval of Yescarta 13:55 - 14:35
- Vicki Plaks, Translational Lead, Principal Scientist, Translational Sciences, Kite Pharma
- ex vivo PBMC Activation of Antitumor Activity Offers Accelerated Path to Clinical Application 14:35 - 15:05
- Frank Borriello, CEO, Alloplex Biotherapeutics
- Next-generation gene editing technology for allogeneic T cell therapeutics 15:05 - 15:35
- Megan van Overbeek, Associate Director of Functional Genomics, Caribou Biosciences
- Evening Refreshments and Poster Presentations - One-to-One Networking Meetings 16:05 - 16:55
- Novel Bispecific PD-1 antibody therapeutic approach in solid tumours 16:55 - 17:25
- Bicycle Drug Conjugate for treatment of solid tumours 17:25 - 17:55
- Closing remarks from the Chairman 17:55 - 18:00
- Cocktail Reception 18:00 - 19:00
Stream B: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors & Combination Strategies
- Opening remarks from the Chairman 09:00 - 09:05
- Keynote 09:05 - 09:35
- Breast Cancer Immunotherapy: Novel Combinations of Bria-IMT with Checkpoint Inhibitors 09:35 - 10:05
- William Williams, President, CEO, BriaCell Corporation
- Accelerating Therapeutic Antibody Discovery and Development with Innovative Humanized Mouse Models 10:05 - 11:25
- Qingcong Lin, Senior Vice President, CEO, Biocytogen Boston Corporation
- Pre-clinical & Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments
- Reversing trastuzumab resistance in HER2+ breast cancer 11:25 - 11:55
- RJ Tesi, CEO, CMO, INmune Bio Inc.
- Creating novel hypotheses and evaluation in translational research 11:55 - 12:25
- Humanized Mouse Models for Immuno-Oncology Research 12:25 - 13:55
- Sebastien Tabruyn, Chief Scientific Officer, Transcure Bioservices
- New Immune Checkpoints for Immunotherapy
- Clinical development of GITR based immunotherapies 13:55 - 14:35
- Girish Naik, Medical Director, Leap Therapeutics 14:35 - 15:05
- Panel Discussion: Future of Biologics in Immune Checkpoint therapy 15:05 - 15:35
- Evening Refreshments and Poster Presentations - One-to-One Networking Meetings 16:05 - 16:55
- Agonist checkpoint combination studies 16:55 - 17:25
- Biomarkers for prognosis and prediction to immunotherapies 17:25 - 17:55
- Closing remarks from the Chairman 17:55 - 18:00
Day 2
Stream A: Monoclonal and Bispecific Antibodies
- New Antibodies Development and Tumor Microenvironment
- Keynote: Anti PD-! Antibodies are Transforming Cancer Care both as Mono- and Combination Therapy 09:05 - 09:35
- Roy Baynes, Senior Vice President, Merck
- Combinations of antibodies and small molecules in the Immuno-Oncology world: A TG Therapeutics perspective 09:35 - 10:05
- Emmanuel Normant, Vice President, Preclinical Sciences, TG Therapeutics
- Targeting Immunosuppressive Sialoglycans in the Tumor Microenvironment Using A Novel Therapeutic Modality EAGLE 10:05 - 10:35
- Li Peng, Senior Vice President, Palleon Pharma
- Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentations - One-to-One Networking Meetings 10:35 - 11:25
- Novel T cell engaging bispecific antibodies for cancer immunotherapy 11:25 - 11:55
- Thomas Tan, Vice President, Immunology, Elstar Therapeutics
- B7-H3, an attractive target of antibody-based immunotherapy 11:55 - 12:25
- Soldano Ferrone, Professor of Surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Role of Immune Activation Profiling in clinical trials 12:25 - 12:55
- Lunch and Poster Presentations - One-to-One Networking Meetings 12:55 - 13:55
- Study of cytotoxic payloads-in vivo assays and efficacy testing 13:55 - 14:25
- Predicting the toxicity of Immuno-Oncology studies 14:55 - 15:25
- Closing remarks from the Chairman 15:25 - 15:30
- End of Conference 15:30 - 15:45
Stream B: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors & Combination Strategies
- Personalized Immunotherapy and T-Cell Therapies
- Keynote: Improving efficacy of CPI's by selected combination therapy 09:05 - 09:35
- Carl Morrison, President, Chief Medical Officer, OmniSeq
- Development of effective immunotherapeutic combinations with antitumor activities 09:35 - 10:05
- Joost Oppenheim, Head, Cellular Immunology, NIH
- Update on ICI data in early and metastatic breast cancer 10:05 - 11:25
- Stefan Glueck, Senior Vice President, Global Medical Affairs, Celgene
- Comparing immunological marker signatures across various cancer types 11:25 - 11:55
- Natalie Russi, Scientific Project Manager, Nebion
- Systematic Approaches to Identifying and Overcoming Resistance to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors 11:55 - 12:25
- Oncolytic viruses in the era of Checkpoint Blockade 12:25 - 13:55
- Lunch and Poster Presentations - One-to-One Networking Meetings 12:55 - 13:55
- Role of Nanotechnology with a combinatorial approach for solid tumors 13:55 - 14:25
- Future opportunities in clinical development of ICI combinations 14:55 - 15:25
- Closing remarks from the Chairman 15:25 - 15:30
