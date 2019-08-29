2nd Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress (Philadelphia, PA, United States - September 19-20, 2019) - The Next Step Towards Changing Treatment Paradigms in Immuno-Oncology

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2nd Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The current revolution in immuno-oncology is being driven by Antibody Drug Conjugates, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Bispecific Antibodies, and Cell Therapies.

Clinical trials have shown that cancer patients can tolerate this immune-based treatment more effectively than conventional treatments like chemotherapy and radiotherapy. It's clearly one of the hottest fields of Biopharma which has gained momentum in the past few years.

With more than 45 speakers across the world from pharma, bio-pharma and biotech companies, the congress will discuss the latest updates in the development of ADC's, Monoclonal Antibodies, Bispecific Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, and Cellular Therapy.

Meet and network with experts from leading universities and industry sharing their knowledge on Preclinical and Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments, Next Gen CAR-T Cell Therapy, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Monoclonal, and Bispecific Antibodies and more.

A platform to meet experts from Pharma, biopharma and biotech companies and increase your learning in Monoclonal and Bispecific Antibodies, Cell Therapy and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors.

Key Highlights

Updates in development of monoclonal Abs and bispecific Abs

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combinations

Preclinical and Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments

Sessions

Targeted Antibodies and Combinations

Pre-clinical & Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments

New Antibody Formats

New Immune Checkpoints for Immunotherapy

Why Attend?

Find out new case studies of antibody projects in development

Contribute to interactive roundtables with your peers to deliberate key topics most relevant to you

Agenda



Day 1



Stream A: Monoclonal and Bispecific Antibodies

Opening remarks from the Chairman 09:00 - 09:05

Keynote: Learnings from the successful Cancer Immunotherapy Combinations and Bispecifics 09:05 - 09:35 Rakesh Dixit, CEO, Bionavigen

Natural single domain antibodies as potential alternatives to monoclonal antibodies in the next generation immunotherapy 09:35 - 10:05 Rajesh Singh, Laboratory Director, Abzyme Therapeutics

Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentations - One-to-One Networking Meetings 10:35 - 11:25

Novel conjugation technologies-Payload and Linkers 11:25 - 11:55

Improving recruitment of myeloid effector cells for antibody therapy 11:55 - 12:25

Therapeutic targeting of the tumor microenvironment 12:25 - 12:55

Lunch and Poster Presentations - One-to-One Networking Meetings 12:55 - 13:55

New Antibody Formats and Developments in CAR-T Cell Therapy

Biomarkers Associated with Clinical Outcomes in ZUMA-1 Supporting Approval of Yescarta 13:55 - 14:35 Vicki Plaks, Translational Lead, Principal Scientist, Translational Sciences, Kite Pharma

ex vivo PBMC Activation of Antitumor Activity Offers Accelerated Path to Clinical Application 14:35 - 15:05 Frank Borriello, CEO, Alloplex Biotherapeutics

Next-generation gene editing technology for allogeneic T cell therapeutics 15:05 - 15:35 Megan van Overbeek, Associate Director of Functional Genomics, Caribou Biosciences

Evening Refreshments and Poster Presentations - One-to-One Networking Meetings 16:05 - 16:55

Novel Bispecific PD-1 antibody therapeutic approach in solid tumours 16:55 - 17:25

Bicycle Drug Conjugate for treatment of solid tumours 17:25 - 17:55

Closing remarks from the Chairman 17:55 - 18:00

Cocktail Reception 18:00 - 19:00

Stream B: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors & Combination Strategies

Opening remarks from the Chairman 09:00 - 09:05

Keynote 09:05 - 09:35

Breast Cancer Immunotherapy: Novel Combinations of Bria-IMT with Checkpoint Inhibitors 09:35 - 10:05 William Williams, President, CEO, BriaCell Corporation

Accelerating Therapeutic Antibody Discovery and Development with Innovative Humanized Mouse Models 10:05 - 11:25 Qingcong Lin, Senior Vice President, CEO, Biocytogen Boston Corporation

Pre-clinical & Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments

Reversing trastuzumab resistance in HER2+ breast cancer 11:25 - 11:55 RJ Tesi, CEO, CMO, INmune Bio Inc.

Creating novel hypotheses and evaluation in translational research 11:55 - 12:25

Humanized Mouse Models for Immuno-Oncology Research 12:25 - 13:55 Sebastien Tabruyn, Chief Scientific Officer, Transcure Bioservices

New Immune Checkpoints for Immunotherapy

Clinical development of GITR based immunotherapies 13:55 - 14:35

Girish Naik, Medical Director, Leap Therapeutics 14:35 - 15:05

Panel Discussion: Future of Biologics in Immune Checkpoint therapy 15:05 - 15:35

Evening Refreshments and Poster Presentations - One-to-One Networking Meetings 16:05 - 16:55

Agonist checkpoint combination studies 16:55 - 17:25

Biomarkers for prognosis and prediction to immunotherapies 17:25 - 17:55

Closing remarks from the Chairman 17:55 - 18:00

Day 2



Stream A: Monoclonal and Bispecific Antibodies

New Antibodies Development and Tumor Microenvironment

Keynote: Anti PD-! Antibodies are Transforming Cancer Care both as Mono- and Combination Therapy 09:05 - 09:35 Roy Baynes, Senior Vice President, Merck

Combinations of antibodies and small molecules in the Immuno-Oncology world: A TG Therapeutics perspective 09:35 - 10:05 Emmanuel Normant, Vice President, Preclinical Sciences, TG Therapeutics

Targeting Immunosuppressive Sialoglycans in the Tumor Microenvironment Using A Novel Therapeutic Modality EAGLE 10:05 - 10:35 Li Peng, Senior Vice President, Palleon Pharma

Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentations - One-to-One Networking Meetings 10:35 - 11:25

Novel T cell engaging bispecific antibodies for cancer immunotherapy 11:25 - 11:55 Thomas Tan, Vice President, Immunology, Elstar Therapeutics

B7-H3, an attractive target of antibody-based immunotherapy 11:55 - 12:25 Soldano Ferrone, Professor of Surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School

Role of Immune Activation Profiling in clinical trials 12:25 - 12:55

Lunch and Poster Presentations - One-to-One Networking Meetings 12:55 - 13:55

Study of cytotoxic payloads-in vivo assays and efficacy testing 13:55 - 14:25

Predicting the toxicity of Immuno-Oncology studies 14:55 - 15:25

Closing remarks from the Chairman 15:25 - 15:30

End of Conference 15:30 - 15:45

Stream B: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors & Combination Strategies

Personalized Immunotherapy and T-Cell Therapies

Keynote: Improving efficacy of CPI's by selected combination therapy 09:05 - 09:35 Carl Morrison, President, Chief Medical Officer, OmniSeq

Development of effective immunotherapeutic combinations with antitumor activities 09:35 - 10:05 Joost Oppenheim, Head, Cellular Immunology, NIH

Update on ICI data in early and metastatic breast cancer 10:05 - 11:25 Stefan Glueck, Senior Vice President, Global Medical Affairs, Celgene

Comparing immunological marker signatures across various cancer types 11:25 - 11:55 Natalie Russi, Scientific Project Manager, Nebion

Systematic Approaches to Identifying and Overcoming Resistance to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors 11:55 - 12:25

Oncolytic viruses in the era of Checkpoint Blockade 12:25 - 13:55

Lunch and Poster Presentations - One-to-One Networking Meetings 12:55 - 13:55

Role of Nanotechnology with a combinatorial approach for solid tumors 13:55 - 14:25

Future opportunities in clinical development of ICI combinations 14:55 - 15:25

Closing remarks from the Chairman 15:25 - 15:30

