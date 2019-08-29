Global Cloud-based Email Security Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Cloud-based Email Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Cloud security software is one of the primary tools deployed by cloud service providers and users to secure the entire cloud infrastructure. With more and more cyber-attacks and the complexity of malware, spam and phishing attacks occurring worldwide, the increasing popularity of cloud-based services in enterprises is expected to drive adoption of cloud-based email security.

This report focuses on the global Cloud-based Email Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based Email Security development in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Proofpoint

Trend Micro

Fortinet

Forcepoint

Symantec

Mimecast

Sophos

Dell

FireEye

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Telecom

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud-based Email Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud-based Email Security development in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

