Global Cloud-based Email Security Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

Cloud security software is one of the primary tools deployed by cloud service providers and users to secure the entire cloud infrastructure. With more and more cyber-attacks and the complexity of malware, spam and phishing attacks occurring worldwide, the increasing popularity of cloud-based services in enterprises is expected to drive adoption of cloud-based email security.
This report focuses on the global Cloud-based Email Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based Email Security development in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
Proofpoint
Trend Micro
Fortinet
Forcepoint
Symantec
Mimecast
Sophos
Dell
FireEye
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government
Telecom
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud-based Email Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud-based Email Security development in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
