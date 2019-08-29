Third-Party Logistics Software Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent report indicates that the Global Third Party Logistics Software Market is set to rise at a sustained growth rate in the period 2019-2024, over the last period, 2014-2019. The report also presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key Third Party Logistics (3PL) Software businesses. The report consists of 15 chapters.

Third Party Logistics (3PL) service providers are firms that provide logistic functions on behalf of their customers on an outsourced basis for a fee. With advancement in technology, the report predicts that the use of 3PL Software tools and mobile based applications will substantially increase, eliminating the need for paper-based administration, and increased efficiency of the overall industry

Segmental Analysis

The report observes the Global Third Party Logistics Software market segments based on three aspects; product type, application, and region.

Key Players

Study of the global Third Party Logistics Software market also includes analysis of participants operating in the value chain. It offers an overview on the competitive landscape of the market. This section of the repost covered key developments in the industry, and profiling of key market players along with their recent industry activity and product innovation.



The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market competition among major manufacturers/vendors, in Chapter 3. The major manufacturers/vendors mentioned in the report are XPO Logistics, Agility Logistics, Expeditors, DHL Supply Chain, C.H. Robinson, Kuehne + Nagel, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Ceva, DB Schenker, Geodis, OIA Globa, Hyundai Glovis, Panalpina, Penske Logistics, Bollore Logistics, Transplace, FedEx Supply Chain

Segments on the basis of product type include

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

- Breakdown data of the above two segments for 2014-2019 is in Section 2.3, while the forecast to 2024 is in Section 10.7.

Segments based on application include

Large Enterprises (1000+ users)

Medium-Sized Enterprises (499-1000 users)

Small Enterprises (1-499 users)

- Breakdown data of the above two segments for 2014-2019 is in Section 2.4, while the forecast to 2024 is in Section 10.8.

Regional Analysis

Regions, in the report, have been divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa, in the following manner:

North America- U.S. and Canada

Latin America- Mexico and Brazil

Europe- Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, and Spain

APAC- China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India and Australia

The Middle East and Africa- Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey and GCC countries.

Breakdown data of the above regions are detailed in Chapters 4,5,6,7 and 8.

Almost every region sees notable growth in the sector.

The leading players are focusing on technological advancements to improve product quality. The long term development for this market can be attained by continuing the ongoing process improvements and financial stability to invest in the best industrial practices.

The report takes into account various factors, qualitative and quantitative, and reaches on projections based on extensive research of past trends, market behavior, industry performance, technological potential and uses different methodological techniques like SWOT Analysis to arrive at an entirely new set of trade based study on the Third Party Logistics Software market.

Research Objectives

To gauge the past global trends in the Third Party Logistics Market, and forecast the future progression of the industry, using effective and modern analytical tools.

To provide detailed segmental analysis of the market based on product type, application and regions.

To access the key players in the industry, and study their market contribution, future strategies such as expansion, new launches, acquisitions, etc.

To study key factors like opportunities, drivers, risks, and economy, market potential etc., influencing the growth of the sector.



……Continued

