Global Online Gambling Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

Gambling on the Internet is receiving something in value at the end of a game, which is usually money. Online gambling includes activities like poker, casinos (where traditional games are played like blackjack, roulette, etc), sports betting, bingo and lotteries. Sports betting’s and casinos make the largest amount of money.

Online gambling is a multi-billion dollar industry, which is expected to expand healthily over the next couple of years. It is projected that the global market for online gambling will grow to USD XX by 2025 up from USD XX in 2018, expanding at 9.55% CAGR. Increased internet penetration is one of the forces behind the rise in online gambling. Online gambling portals have mushroomed over time. These portals offer virtual gambling sets (virtual poker, virtual casinos etc.) These portals give real-life experience as users can play conventional gambling games such as roulette, blackjack among others. Some of the more contemporary sports bingo, sports betting and lottery are also incorporated online gambling. Virtual casinos and sports batting are among the high-growth segments.

Market growth

The market is USD 46.7 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 89.00 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.65%. The use of mobile devices for online gambling purposes is increasing. The market growth for this industry is very geography specific.

Geography wise growth

More than 80 nations have legalized online gambling and Europe has the largest online gambling market in the world, and this is just going to increase as Netherlands adopts new online gambling regulations. In Asia Pacific region, the online gambling sector has not grown much, as there has been no scope. In countries like Singapore, the government has made all sorts of gambling illegal and thus no market as such. In China and South Korea also gambling sites working illegally were arrested. While in the USA, three states already allow online gambling, and it is expected that more states are going to adopt similar regulations, allowing this market to grow in these regions, as the government want to benefit from the tax revenues. In Africa also similar to Asia there has been no plans for legalizing online gambling anytime soon.

In specific parts of the world, online gambling is expected to slander growth during the forecast period owing to a negative perspective towards gambler. In many counties, running gambling business can be punishable act. Illegal gambling holds high risk not only for the business owner but also customers. Engaging in any sort of illegal gambling activity may attractive legal action. These factors continue to discourage the industry expansion ambitions. For the time being, online gambling is expected to remain concentrated in countries in the West. However, the attractive revenue output of the industry is likely to prompt countries in others region to regularize the industry. Besides online mode of gambling is becoming more secure, reducing the risk of fraudulent. The high degree of transparency in the online gambling is driving the trust factors. The market prospect remain bright for online gambling.

